New American Pie movie will be a “fresh take” on the franchise

A new American Pie movie is in the works, set to be a “fresh take” on the raunchy, long-running comedy franchise.

The series began in 1999, following four high-schoolers and their efforts to lose their virginity before prom night.

It was a titanic success, grossing more than $235 million worldwide and spawning a franchise. While the sequels connected to the original movie were good – especially American Pie 2 – the spinoffs leave much to be desired, particularly if you managed to endure Beta House and The Book of Love.

After an unsuccessful relaunch in 2020, a new American Pie installment has since been announced.

New American Pie movie will be a “fresh take”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sujata Day is developing a new movie in the American Pie franchise. Day is best known for starring in Insecure and directing Definition Please.

“Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take,” the outlet reported.

If it’s aimed to be a “fresh take”, it’s unlikely we’ll see the return of the main stars: Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott, Eugene Levy, Shannon Elizabeth and Jennifer Coolidge.

Levy has appeared in every film bar one: American Pie Girls’ Rules, the 2020 direct-to-DVD instalment that was panned by critics and audiences. It was also released on Netflix.

As for whether we’ll ever see an American Pie 5 with the original cast, Reid said in 2021 that there’s a script, it’s “one of the best ones” in the series, and it “will happen, I just don’t know when.”

Biggs wasn’t so confident, saying he wasn’t aware of any script and that there are “a lot of obstacles and things to overcome.”

There’s no release date or further details regarding the new American Pie.