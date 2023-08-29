How to watch Bottoms – is it streaming?

Bottoms is finally in US cinemas, but does that mean you yourself can watch it – and is it available on streaming services yet?

Meeting girls as a queer woman in high school can be super hard. Where do you go? Which clubs do you join? How do you know if a girl wants to kiss you?

Thankfully, the new comedy LGBTQ+ film Bottoms is planning to riff on that confusion as part of a hilarious bloody coming of age story. Described by its creators as “Gay High School Fight Club,” Bottoms is set to be the new hit of the summer.

But where can you watch Bottoms, and is it available on streaming services yet? Well, read on, and find out.

Where can I watch Bottoms?

While everyone’s excited for Bottoms, not everyone’s able to see it yet. Bottoms is getting a limited release in US movie theaters on Friday, August 25 – including Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco – which will then expand to other US cities on Thursday, August 31.

Audiences in those cities can check their local movie theater websites for tickets, or even the official .

Is Bottoms available on streaming?

As of writing, Bottoms is yet to hit streaming services, as it is playing exclusively in cinemas.

However, we can expect it to head to digital at some point in the future. As of which platform it will head to, nothing is official, but we can guess Amazon Prime Video. This is because Orion Pictures – who helms the film – is a company owned by Amazon through its Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer subsidiary.

The synopsis for the movie is as such: “In this refreshingly unique comedy, two girls, PJ and Josie, start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. And their bizarre plan works! The fight club gains traction, and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.”

Emma Seligman directs from a script co-written with Rachel Sennott, who also stars in the movie alongside Ayo Edebiri. Bottoms has received great reviews so far, with a current Fresh 98% rating on .

Check out the trailer below, and geta taste of the action:

