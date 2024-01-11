How to get the Mean Girls AMC popcorn tin

With Mean Girls back in theaters with a 2024 musical movie, it’s only fair that fans look fetch with a special-made popcorn tin from AMC. But how do fans get their hands on it?

The Plastics are back for newer generations and a blast from the past for original millennial fans. Sticking to the original iconic moments and storyline, the new Mean Girls movie follows Cady as she experiences American high school life for the first time. It’s a dramatization of the American experience – or is it? After all, it’s based on a real-life book.

With Mean Girls returning to the big screen with a new plot, one crucial item also needed to make its grand reappearance: The Burn Book, Regina and the Plastics’ bright pink album with scorching evil things said about certain people from school – even faculty.

To stick to the theme of Mean Girls, AMC has released a special-edition popcorn tin in the form of the Burn Book. Here’s how to get yours.

Is the Burn Book popcorn tin for sale?

Yes and no. Fans might try their luck at securing the Mean Girls popcorn tin by going to their local AMC theater and snagging one before they’re sold out.

The popcorn tin is everything fans could have hoped for. It’s a metallic replica of the Burn Book, complete with stamped cherry red lipstick kisses on the back. If unable to find it at your local AMC, its website also has the item for sale.

It’s currently listed as Sold Out with the note, “This item cannot be purchased. Coming Soon.” Although you can always check back in to see if it comes back in stock.

The official site reads, “Unleash your inner Plastics with this fabulous Mean Girls ‘Burn Book’ popcorn tin. This 54-ounce tin is perfect for any fan or those who enjoy a touch of drama with their snacks.”

The pricing isn’t too steep either at $19.99. Without the popcorn of course. Fans on X/Twitter are over the moon over the item and its reusability.

Others applauded AMC and Mean Girls for knowing their audience. “Lol, it’s them knowing their ACTUAL Target Audience for me,” said one fan.

Another fan quickly realized that those who manage to snag one may resell them at a higher price. “These are gonna be resold online for like $500 I can already sense it,” said a fan. Others pointed out the Mean Girls popcorn tin is good for other uses besides housing the salty movie theater treat.