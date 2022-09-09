Inside Out 2 leaked ahead of D23 reveal

Inside Out 2, a sequel to one of Pixar’s best-ever movies, is set to be announced at D23 Expo, according to a new report.

Pixar is responsible for some of the most seminal, iconic works of animation to ever grace the screen, whether it’s Toy Story, Monsters Inc, Finding Nemo, or The Incredibles.

While it’s yet to beat its 1995-2010 streak of wall-to-wall bangers, one movie stands tall among the rest of Pixar’s output in the last decade: Inside Out.

The 2015 movie, following the emotions inside a young girl’s head as she struggles with a move to San Francisco, was a triumph in every sense of the word – and soon, there’s going to be a sequel.

Inside Out 2 reportedly set to be announced at D23 Expo

The leak comes from the latest Puck newsletter from Matthew Belloni, a former journalist for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Pixar’s pockets turned inside out: Inside Out 2, a sequel to arguably the best Pixar movie, is on the list of Disney reveals for its D23 Expo tomorrow,” he wrote.

The original movie starred Parks and Recreation’s Amy Poehler as Joy, alongside Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Bill Hader as Fear, Mindy Kaling as Disgust, and Lewis Black as Anger.

While Poehler is expected to reprise her role for the sequel, Hader and Kaling have reportedly declined to return, with Belloni citing an “insulting” offer.

“Disney figures Poehler is the only star an Inside Out movie really needs, and that’s probably right, but those other voices added a lot, and their names definitely help in marketing, especially if Disney tries to put this sequel in theaters,” Belloni added.

As for other announcements at D23, many fans are expecting Marvel to finally reveal the cast of the Fantastic Four movie, particularly given the rumors surrounding Penn Badgley and Jodie Comer.