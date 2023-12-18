How to watch The Iron Claw – is it streaming?

The titan tale of wrestling is making its way to the big screen – here’s how to watch The Iron Claw and if it’s streaming.

Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson, The Iron Claw tackles the real-life story of the Von Erich family, who were considered one of the most influential families in wrestling in the 1980s.

The movie’s official synopsis reads “Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

With the movie set to make waves during awards season, here’s how to watch The Iron Claw and whether it’s streaming.

Is The Iron Claw on streaming?

The Iron Claw currently isn’t available to stream, with no firm date announced.

However, though we don’t have a streaming date yet, we do know where The Iron Claw will eventually be available to stream – on Max.

This is because A24 recently made a deal with the platform to secure certain titles, with The Iron Claw being among the first to be included.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest information as it comes in.

How to watch The Iron Claw

The Iron Claw comes to U.S. theaters on December 22, 2023, and releases in U.K. cinemas on February 9, 2024.

However, A24 has also offered an early preview screening of The Iron Claw on December 13, a week and a half before its general release.

Is The Iron Claw worth watching?

The Iron Claw has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 92%, with audience scores still yet to be included.

In our four-star review, we described the movie as “Take a deep breath and fully give yourself to the Von Erich story, because The Iron Claw isn’t one to be missed. Bereft with one saddening act after another, the movie is close to becoming too much to handle – but coming out the other side makes viewers all the more enriched for the experience.”

Kyle Smith of The Wall Street Journal said “The film doesn’t have a conventional plot, and it’s somewhat naïve about pro wrestling, but it is an affecting look at a family for whom things never seem to work out. It’s one of the few movies released this season that frankly deals in emotions.”

Eric Francisco at Inverse agreed “Though Durkin’s movie isn’t terribly innovative in its stagecraft, it is overwhelming as an emotionally impactful drama that soars thanks to its sublime direction and its terrific actors who overpower the screen with their sweaty, out-of-breath efforts.”

The Iron Claw comes to U.S. theaters on December 22. You can check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

