The Iron Claw: Chronological order of the Von Erich deaths

The legacy of the Von Erichs is full of their triumphs in the ring and the multiple tragedies due to a family curse – leading to multiple heartbreaking deaths throughout their careers.

The Iron Claw chronicles the rise of the Von Erich brothers in the world of wrestling led by their father Fritz Von Erich. But outside of the ring, the family was said to have been cursed due to their family name.

Based on the real-life story, the Von Erich family faced tragedy after tragedy that left only one Von Erich brother as the sole survivor. Riddled with issues of mental and physical health, The Iron Claw shines a light for non-wrestling fans on the reality that wrestling isn’t all make-believe.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With the movie purposely leaving out one Von Erich brother’s story and shortening the timeframe, here’s the chronological order of their deaths. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Jack Adkisson Jr. (1959)

The Iron Claw briefly introduced and told the story of Jack Adkisson Jr. He was Fritz and his wife’s first-born son and older brother to Kevin Von Erich.

Many say he was the first to see the effects of the Von Erich curse and the first death. He died at the age of seven in 1959 due to an accident. Having stepped on a trailer tongue, he was electrocuted. He fell face-first into a puddle of rainwater and subsequently drowned.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As the movie details, Adkisson is the Von Erichs’ real last name. Fritz took on his grandmother’s last name when becoming a professional wrestler. But even then the name was said to already have a few tragedies attached to it.

David Von Erich (1984)

Creative Commons

Known as the “Yellow Rose of Texas,” David Von Erich joined his older brother Kevin in the ring during the 80s. Like his brothers, he too was raised in the world of wrestling and saw his future in the ring. His father overlooked Kevin and allowed him to go on the road for an NWA title and head to Japan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

David was found dead in his hotel room in Tokyo in 1984. He was 25 years old at the time. His death has for many years sparked conspiracies on what really happened. As the story goes, David had been complaining of pain well before leaving for Tokyo.

In The Iron Claw, Kevin finds him vomiting blood in the bathroom during his wedding. David brushes off his older brother’s concern, claiming it’s possibly a stomach bug.

Article continues after ad

In real life, David didn’t appear in the morning they left for their first show. A group of wrestlers found him dead in his room. The US Embassy officially ruled his death was due to acute enteritis, an inflammation of the small intestine that later bursts.

Article continues after ad

But conspiracies claim David died of a drug overdose. Ric Flair wrote in his book that another wrestler disposed of the drugs before police arrived, but this has never been confirmed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Mike Von Erich (1987)

YouTube/VICE TV

The Von Erich curse didn’t end as it also took the life of the second-youngest son. Mike Von Erich wasn’t like his older brothers when it came to his father’s desire to get them all in the ring. He showed more interest in becoming a musician and doing camera work for matches.

But due to the death of David, Mike was urged to start training and join Kevin and Kerry in the ring. The Iron Claw shortens the timeframe of his death. Mike Von Erich died in 1987 from an overdose, but his story is even more heartbreaking than it appears.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

During a tour in Israel, Mike had injured his shoulder and gone into routine surgery. He developed a high fever days later that also led to toxic shock syndrome. It affected his mental health and strength. Despite trying to get back into the ring for his father’s sake, Mike was physically unable and retired.

A combination of drug abuse, the mental toll of no longer wrestling, and not being like his brothers affected Mike. He died by suicide after taking a fatal dose of tranquilizers. He was 23 years old.

Article continues after ad

Chris Von Erich (1991)

YouTube/VICE TV

The Iron Claw director Sean Durkin decided to omit Chris Von Erich’s story to shorten the movie’s runtime. Instead, he added aspects of Chris’s story to Mike. Chris was the youngest brother who idolized Mike and wanted to become a wrestler.

Article continues after ad

Unlike his brothers, he was noticeably shorter and had a few health issues. Over his time in the ring, he didn’t achieve the same level of success as his brothers. Heartbroken over the death of Mike and his career, Chris became depressed and died by suicide in 1991. He was 21 years old when he shot himself.

Article continues after ad

Kerry Von Erich (1993)

Creative Commons

Kerry was the last Von Erich death. He was the fourth oldest and originally was on his way to the Olympics to win gold in Russia. However, due to political turmoil at the time, his dream was canceled. He returned home where his father urged him to join Kevin and Kerry in the ring. The three became a sensation.

Article continues after ad

After David’s death, Fritz gave Kerry the title push instead of Kevin and went on to become the NWA champion. But in 1986, Kerry was in a motorcycle accident that led to his right foot being amputated. He continued to wrestle with a prosthetic and kept it a secret. But it also led to the abuse of drugs and painkillers.

Article continues after ad

Before his 33rd birthday, Kerry died by suicide with a gunshot wound to the heart with a .44 caliber pistol on February 18, 1993. He died in his father’s arms. The story is that Kerry decided to end his life after being indicted for his second drug charge. Bret Hart wrote in his book that Kerry told him throughout the early 90s of wanting to join his brothers, but was waiting for a sign.

Article continues after ad

Fritz Von Erich (1997)

YouTube/VICE TV

The patriarch Fritz Von Erich is remembered as a great wrestler and for having made a household name out of Von Erich. But he was also scrutinized for his unrelenting persistence with his sons. He died from brain and lung cancer in his home in 1997 and was the last male Von Erich death.

Article continues after ad

Read more TV & Movies content here, and Dexerto’s review of The Iron Claw here.