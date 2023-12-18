The Iron Claw review: This curse is devastating

Family tragedy that defies all reasoning and rationality has only typically been reserved for the likes of The Jerry Springer Show. This year, The Iron Claw proves that not only can the worst inflict the innocent, but that the bleak truth can be deftly adapted into fiction.

For those who have never so much as glanced at a WWE match in their lives, a wrestling biopic might not seem like a good cinematic fit. Despite the fact that a High School Musical teen-turned-beefcake stars in its leading role, there’s almost no sense of scope and satisfaction for a newbie watching The Iron Claw. This in turn is its lethal weapon, disabling an unaware emotional state to fully destroy its viewer.

In short, watching The Iron Claw is absolutely brutal. Unless you are a wrestling fan who is already well-versed in the hideous history of the Von Erichs, no one moment can ever be second-guessed. Lionsgate and A24 have successfully come together to create a fictional vision that not only honors the real story but elevates its emotional impact. It’s likely to climb the ranks of the best films released in 2023, and with good reason.

Back in the 1980s, it was widely thought that the Von Erichs inherited a ‘curse’ when they began to appear under an old family name, though A24’s version suggests a different reality. Instead of a ‘curse,’ viewers see that there was likely a plague slowly moving through their ranks in the form of father figure Fritz (Holt McCallany), who astonishingly handles the God-fearing father stereotype with subtle brevity.

Zac Efron at an all-time best

It’s perhaps almost better to approach The Iron Claw completely blind of knowledge – although there’s a lot to unpack in its truth. With Fritz as the frightening patriarch, sons Kevin (Zac Efron), David (Harris Dickinson), Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), and Mike (Stanley Simons) are each inducted into the ring, regardless of the personal cost. Throughout the brothers’ lives, this is a test of physical and mental agility, with the odds often skewed against them.

The Von Erich brothers learn painfully quickly that enjoyment and personal fulfillment are never an option, with their father repeatedly reminding them that they can move up or down the ranks in terms of favoritism. Viewed through Kevin’s eyes, he typically bears the brunt of his father’s ever-changing emotions, repeatedly having opportunities taken from under his well-earned work. His reward? Losing the only thing that ever mattered to him – spending time with his brothers.

Being able to handle such a high quantity of sensitive matter without it teetering into exploitation is an art form, and one director Sean Durkin has got right. The ball is never dropped in terms of raising the stakes, with Kevin’s personal anguish only continuing to escalate. The sheer amount of devastation smothers the audience in an all-consuming rage, though this only rears its head in the movie’s final scenes. From inception to knockout, the Von Erich story is one unlike any other.

Accuracy leaves food for thought

With such a strong focus on the Von Erichs themselves, it’s no surprise that the performances sing above the structure. Zac Efron gives a career-defining performance as Kevin, while Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White each offer their own form of heartbreak as David and Kerry. As a group, the cast truly inhabits the Von Erich spirit, prioritizing brotherhood and family above all else. Tragedy is handled with experimental grace, and the brothers are there to meet the emotional necessity head-on.

The Iron Claw’s stylistic choices also help to ground the Von Erich story into the past. Edit cuts and effects transport the viewer’s eye back to the heyday of the 1980s, complete with a soundtrack befitting of any wannabe action hero. Durkin takes some creative chances with how he chooses to present the truth, and they largely pay off, proving that creativity has just as much of a place in a biopic as accuracy.

However, that doesn’t mean some particular choices prevent The Iron Claw from maintaining perfection. Wrestling heads will know that one Von Erich brother – Chris – has been committed from their timeline entirely, with the reality of the brothers’ lives not fully embellished in detail. Perhaps there was a feeling that one tragedy too many would veer the fictional portrayal into pantomime, as chilling as the full reality is. Even so, these omissions can’t help but cause a slightly dampened effect.

The Iron Claw review score: 4/5

Take a deep breath and fully give yourself to the Von Erich story, because The Iron Claw isn’t one to be missed.

Bereft with one saddening act after another, the movie is close to becoming too much to handle – but coming out the other side makes viewers all the more enriched for the experience.

