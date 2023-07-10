How to watch The Blackening – is it streaming?

The Blackening explores the terror of stereotypes in movies, so here’s how to watch the horror-comedy and if it’s available on streaming services.

When it comes to the horror genre, there are a ton of movies and shows out there to get you spooked. But for many, the discrimination and stereotyping they face in both real life and the media is enough to evoke fear.

That’s what recent horror-comedy The Blackening explores, as it satirises the many tropes that black people go through in horror movies, such as being the ones to die first, or being reduced to comic relief.

So where can you watch this new scary yet hilarious flick, and is it on any streaming services yet? Well, read on to find out…

When and where can I watch The Blackening?

As of writing, The Blackening is not available for streaming, but it can be bought or rented digitally from multiple platforms.

You can both buy and rent The Blackening on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and DIRECTV.

What is The Blackening about?

The official synopsis of the movie is as thus: “A group of Black friends reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer.”

The Blackening has positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with a Fresh 87% Critics rating, and an overall critics consensus of “While it could stand to be a little funnier and quite a bit scarier, The Blackening is a thoughtful satire that skewers horror tropes and racial stereotypes.”

