How to watch The First Omen — is it streaming?

With The First Omen out now, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the horror movie prequel and if it’s on streaming.

There are plenty of horror movies to get excited about this year, one of which is the predecessor to the 1976 classic, The Omen.

As we said in our four-star review, The First Omen is “a striking, thought-provoking, and, at times, truly petrifying prequel that may just be the best horror movie of 2024 so far.”

So, if you want to find out more about the origins of Damien, aka the Antichrist, here’s how to watch it and details on if and when it might be on streaming.

How to watch The First Omen

The First Omen is exclusively in cinemas as of today, April 5, 2024.

It’s currently unknown how long the horror flick will be in theaters, although this will very much depend on how it performs.

For now, you can find tickets and showtimes on sites such as Fandango and Atom Tickets.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when new details about its theatrical run arrive.

Is The First Omen streaming?

No, since The First Omen has just started its theatrical run, it will be at least several weeks until the movie hits streaming. Since it’s distributed by 20th Century Studios, it will eventually land on Disney Plus or Hulu.

We can look to other 20th Century Studios horror movies to guess when it might arrive. The Stephen King adaptation of The Boogeyman, for instance, dropped in US cinemas on June 2, 2023, before landing on Hulu on October 5.

But A Haunting in Venice arrived in theaters on September 15, 2023, only to land on Hulu just over a month later, on October 31. So, we can expect The First Omen to drop in one to four months’ time.

It will also be available for rent or purchase on various on-demand platforms, including Amazon Prime, and to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray at a later date.

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated as and when new information about The First Omen’s streaming and digital release date arrives.

The First Omen is in cinemas now. You can find the ending explained here, as well as all the new movies heading to streaming this month.