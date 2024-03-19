A new horror movie starring David Dastmalchian is set to hit screens this month, so here’s how you can watch Late Night with the Devil, plus all streaming details.

Late Night with the Devil is a high-concept horror that’s been receiving rave reviews at film festivals, and currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100%, based on 54 opinions.

Written and directed by Australian brothers Cameron and Colin Cairnes, the official synopsis is as follows: “In 1977 a live television broadcast goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms. What unfolds next is shocking…”

The film also offers a starring role to David Dastmalchian, an actor best-known for supporting roles in the films of Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, but here given an opportunity to take center stage.

How to watch Late Night with the Devil — Is it streaming?

Late Night with the Devil is getting a brief theatrical release this month, before streaming next month. The movie is released in cinemas on Friday — March 22, 2024 — in both the UK and US. Then the film streams on Shudder from April 19, 2024.

As for the filmmakers’ homeland, Late Night with the Devil is out in Australian cinemas on April 11, 2024.

You can read the Dexerto review of Late Night with the Devil here, where we gave the movie 4/5, and wrote: “Late Night with the Devil is an effective scarer that owes a sizeable debt to TV classic Ghostwatch that aired on the BBC in 1992, and claimed to be an investigation into the supernatural, but was actually a mockumentary; one that scared the Bejesus out of the watching public.

“Late Night explores similar territory, though at the disadvantage of audiences knowing it’s a piece of fiction from the off. But the Cairnes siblings have fun with the form, while in spite of the film’s modest budget, the effects are impressive as the movie builds to its devastating denouement.”

For more new movies, check out this month’s theatrical releases, as well as what’s new to streaming.