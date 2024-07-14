For audiences craving a little bit of disaster, Twisters is sure to hit the spot. Starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, there’s really only one way to watch this magnificent storm.

Almost three decades after the original Twister, the new movie is putting a modern spin on Oklahoma’s most ferocious weather. It’s one hell of a ride – enough to make audiences feel like they might be ripped out of their seats. (Check out our Twisters review for our complete thoughts!)

Safe to say, it’s the action movie of the summer. It’s got the man of the moment in Glen Powell, and it’s even been confirmed that Tom Cruise approves of this sequel.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Twisters, including details on where to stream and how to catch the original.

When is Twisters out?

Twisters comes out on July 19 in the US and July 17 in the UK.

This marks 28 years since the original Twister was released.

How to watch Twisters

Twisters is a theatrical-only release for now, so you’ll have to head to your local theater to catch it when it comes out.

If there’s one reason to watch Twisters (besides Glen Powell in a cowboy hat), it’s the large-scale special effects and action-packed tornado sequences. As such, it’s best to catch it on the biggest screen you can to get the full effect.

Depending on how well Twisters performs at the box office, it’ll likely remain in theaters for the duration of the summer.

Is it streaming?

Twisters isn’t streaming right now, and likely won’t for at least a couple of months.

However, it’s likely Twisters will land on streaming services before the end of 2024.

There’s no confirmed platform, but since it’s being released by Warner Bros. internationally, it will surely end up on Max, since this is where all Warner Bros. movies land.

Where to watch the original movie

The original Twister (1996) is available to stream on Max as part of a subscription.

If you don’t have Max, you can also rent or buy the ’90s flick on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+ from $3.79. You can sign up to Amazon Prime Video below if you haven’t already!

