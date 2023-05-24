How to watch Searching – is it streaming on Netflix?

Searching, the online set thriller mystery movie starring John Cho, has been out for a while, but where can you watch it?

Searching is a 2018 mystery thriller movie, that like other films such as the horror flick Unfriended, is set entirely on a computer screen. The film was a surprise hit, with many critics praising star John Cho’s performance, as well as they way the movie was able to keep things tense and exciting all from one singular location.

The official plot is as thus: “After David Kim’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop.”

Because of it’s critical acclaim, audiences may possibly be wondering where they can watch it, and if it’s available to steam on platforms such as Netflix. Well, read on, and we’ll explain what the situation is.

Is Searching streaming on Netflix?

No, Searching is not available for streaming on Netflix, or any streaming platform for that matter.

The movie is available to buy and rent however, through platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

There’s currently no official reason why the PG-13 movie isn’t available for streaming, which is odd considering that the film was popular amongst both audiences and critics, with a Fresh 92% Critic Score and 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Searching ever come to streaming?

Right now, there is no set date for when Searching could join a streaming platform.

But perhaps the fact that Missing – Searching’s spiritual sequel starring Storm Reid – is now available to watch on Netflix, more demand could come in for Searching to join its spin-off there.

For now, check out the trailer for Searching below, to see what you’re potentially missing out on:

