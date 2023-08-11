Heart of Stone is now streaming on Netflix, so does Gal Gadot’s new movie feature a post-credits scene?

Marvel movies have made post-credits scenes commonplace, with the MCU superhero flicks ending with plot-heavy scenes that set up sequels or gags that pay-off jokes set up earlier in the movie, and send audiences out of the cinema with a smile.

Action movies have also got in on the act of late, with the likes of The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Hobbs and Shaw, Charlie’s Angels, Bad Boys For Life, and the Transformers movies also having post-credits scenes. Though admittedly some of them set up sequels that never happened.

So does Gal Gadot’s new action movie feature an additional sequence at the end, teasing a future instalment? We’re going into ending details below, so beware of SPOILERS ahead.

Does Heart of Stone have a post-credits scene?

No, Heart of Stone does not feature a post-credits scene. Nor does it feature a mid-credits scene. So when those names start scrolling up the screen, that really is the end of the movie.

That’s a surprise, as recent Netflix action movies The Old Guard and They Cloned Tyrone both feature post-credits scenes pointing the way to potential future films.

Though Heart of Stone does that just before the credits, with Gal Gadot’s character Rachel Stone teaming up with friend the Jack of Hearts (Matthias Schweighöfer) – and former foe Keya (Alia Bhatt) – on a new mission that could be the start of any potential follow-up.

What is Heart of Stone about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Heart of Stone: “Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset, codenamed: The Heart.”

Tom Harper directs from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, while the film co-stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready, Enzo Cilenti, and Sophie Okonedo.

Heart of Stone is out now, while for coverage of more Netflix movies and shows, check out the below previews:

