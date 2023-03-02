Haunted Mansion: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, and more

A new Haunted Mansion movie is spinning off from the beloved Disney ride, and we’ve pulled together everything we know about the film, from release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

Obviously, there’s already been a Haunted Mansion movie, with Eddie Murphy starring in a 2003 adaptation which made plenty of money at the box office. But the film was also roundly panned, achieving a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 14%.

But that relative failure isn’t stopping the Disney Studio from trying again, with a new and completely standalone adaptation hitting screens this summer. One with a huge budget, and star-studded cast.

So this is everything we know about the forthcoming Haunted Mansion reboot…

Haunted Mansion will hit screens on July 28, 2023. This is a week after Barbie and Oppenheimer face-off at the box office.

The horror-comedy is therefore releasing at the tail-end of the lucrative summer blockbuster season. Meaning Disney is taking a different strategic approach to this one, as the 2003 Haunted Mansion was released later in the year, coming out late November to make it a Christmas release.

Haunted Mansion trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, Disney has released an official teaser trailer for the movie, which gives a pretty extensive overview of what to expect.

Roy Orbison can be heard on the trailer’s soundtrack, a bunch of ghosts appear onscreen, and at the end of the footage, we’re warned to “be careful” as “death lurks around every corner.”

You can watch the trailer below…

Haunted Mansion cast: Who is in the movie?

The Haunted Mansion cast is stacked, with pretty much every actor recognisable. Here’s who is in the movie…

Rosario Dawson

Owen Wilson

Danny DeVito

Lakeith Stanfield

Tiffany Hadish

A few stars are playing iconic ghosts from the ride, including Jared Leto as the Hat-Box Ghost, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota. Dan Levy and Winona Ryder are also appearing in as-of-yet-unspecified roles.

Haunted Mansion plot: What’s the movie about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Haunted Mansion: “Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.”

Justin Simien (Dear White People) directs from a script by Katie Dippold (the 2016 Ghostbusters), and the director had this to say about the movie: “As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

We’ll update this article as-and-when news breaks. In the meantime, you can check out more horror previews below…

