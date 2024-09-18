Parasite director kills Robert Pattinson over and over again in first bonkers Mickey 17 trailer

After what seems like forever, the Mickey 17 trailer is finally here, and it’s just as bizarre as everyone had hoped.

For those who didn’t think the new Bong Joon-ho sci-fi movie was going to match the madness of Parasite, the Mickey 17 trailer might make you think again.

Starring Robert Pattinson, Mickey 17 tells the story of a man who serves as “an expendable” – someone who subjects themselves to death over and over again to aid human research. As such, the new movie looks to be an action-packed, universe-hopping adventure, plus some incredible body-double comedy to boot.

The trailer for Mickey 17 was released today, September 18, and it’s safe to say that everyone is already obsessed. You can watch it for yourself below:

There’s a lot to unpack, not the least of which being Robert Pattinson’s incredible voice work. With stunning visual effects and an all-star cast consisting of Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun, Mickey 17 has fast become the most-anticipated movie of 2025.

“One thing that can’t be denied about Robert Pattinson — he’s a performer,” said one X user. “His voice work and ability to be this funny and dramatic and odd is what makes him unique to other working actors right now.”

Another added: “Love that Robert Pattinson is the best actor of his time but also clearly possessed by the spirit of a lobotomized court jester from 1340’s Austria. Duality!”

“Robert Pattinson playing a little freak. IN SPACE. Im seated. The theater employees are scared and asking me to leave because it’s “not january yet” but im simply too seated,” said a third.

The Mickey 17 trailer will be a relief to many, since the movie has experienced major delays. Originally slated for a March 2024 release, the project was delayed following the 2023 strikes, only to be terrifyingly dubbed as “delayed indefinitely” in January 2024.

Mickey 17 will now be released on January 31, 2025. Until then, check out our guide to all the best movies of 2024 so far, and get your sci-fi fix with our guides to Severance Season 2 and Avatar 3.