2024 horror movie with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is now available to stream on Shudder

October is almost here, meaning it’s time to dip into some truly spooky watches – thankfully, one of the best horror movies of 2024 just landed on streaming.

Whether you’re a serial killer obsessive or into cautionary tales of vacations gone wrong, 2024 has been a spectacular year for horror. From Longlegs to Speak No Evil, there’s been a flick to suit every taste.

But one of the best horror movies of the year is one you might have missed, since it didn’t get as big of a marketing rollout as some of its big screen counterparts. We’re talking about Oddity, the Irish horror released in August that’s available on Shudder now.

Oddity follows Darcy, a blind clairvoyant who owns a curio shop, as she attempts to uncover what really happened to her twin sister, who was murdered in her home one night one year earlier. As she discovers, the key to her sister’s death might be hiding in the presence of a strange wooden mannequin.

Oddity was a critical hit when it was released, and is currently sitting at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Many reviews have dubbed it as the scariest movie of the year, with online fan testimonies proving that it shouldn’t be a blind spot in your 2024 horror watches.

As one Reddit user wrote: “Loved how Oddity is something completely new and cohesive while at the same time feels like a throwback. Such a simple idea near perfectly executed. The subtle callback ending was such a nice treat.

“But it’s all killer no filler and the story while being simple feels complex in the way they present it. Def was happy after being so let down by all the hype horrors of the last few months.”

Another agreed: “Oddity is my favorite of the year so far. Usually anything set in the English or Irish countryside ends up being good.”

“Seconding this!,” said a third. “I watched on Shudder this afternoon and I thought it was awesome. Incredible tension through the whole runtime. Definitely in my top 5 for the year.”

Oddity is available to stream on Shudder now. For more, check out all the best horror movies on Amazon Prime and best horror movies on Disney Plus. Don’t forget about all the other new movies out this month, too!