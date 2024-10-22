When will Terrifier 3 leave theaters? Studio chief teases long run

Christmas came early this year with Terrifier 3, Art the Clown’s most diabolical movie yet – and if you’re concerned about when it will leave theaters, don’t worry.

Damien Leone’s first Terrifier movie wasn’t a box office success, but it attracted a small, hungry fanbase who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to make Terrifier 2.

The sequel was a phenomenon in the US, grossing over $15.7 million worldwide and whetting the appetites of horror fans everywhere, paving the way for an international release for its follow-up.

One look at the Terrifier 3 box office tells you everything: it is a smash hit. If you’ve not been able to catch it on the big screen yet, you still have plenty of time.

When is Terrifier 3 leaving cinemas?

Terrifier 3 will definitely be in theaters for Halloween, and its studio’s CEO hopes it’ll play through Christmas, with the possibility of a “special Christmas Eve event.”

Cineverse

The threequel hit cinemas on October 11, grossing a whopping $18.9 million in its opening weekend (it even dethroned Joker 2 – admittedly, it collapsed by over 80% in its second weekend).

It’s now made over $41m worldwide, holding strong with an impressive 48% dip in its second week, especially against a big horror release like Smile 2.

Here’s the main thing to remember: don’t panic if there are fewer screenings of Terrifier 3. With how well it’s performing, it won’t be leaving theaters any time soon, but cinemas need to make room for new movies like Venom 3, Conclave, and Heretic.

For example, let’s look at two cinemas in New York: AMC Empire 25 isn’t playing Terrifier 3 on October 31 (probably due to 19 screenings of Venom: The Last Dance), but Regal Times Square has four screenings available throughout the day.

Cineverse chief Chris McGurk told The Hollywood Reporter: “We didn’t a have a problem getting the screens we got this time. We knew it was going to do well, but we didn’t imagine it was going to do this.

“You’re dealing with an unknown animal, because people hadn’t seen an unrated movie tracking like this.”

When is Terrifier 3 coming to streaming?

That’s a harder question to answer, but it’s likely we’ll see Terrifier 3 on streaming by the end of 2024.

Cineverse

ScreamBox, a horror platform under the Cineverse umbrella, has first dibs on the film. Considering it’s a relatively niche streaming service, Terrifier 3 could (and probably will) stay in cinemas in a limited capacity even if it’s available to watch at home.

Terrifier 2 was available to buy or rent digitally around a month after its theatrical release, so if you’re lucky, it may drop on VOD platforms in November, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

In short, if it’s making money, Damien Leone and co. won’t be pushing for it to come to streaming any time soon.

Article continues after ad

