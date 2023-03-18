Has Yellowstone been canceled? Fans of Paramount’s Western series are eagerly awaiting new episodes in Season 5, and they may be wondering: has the show been canceled?

Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s titanic western, returned to our screens in November last year with its biggest premiere yet.

We picked up with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Montana’s new governor, but after Episode 8, fans have been left on tenterhooks: will Jamie (Wes Bentley) kill Beth (Kelly Reilly)?

There’s been lots of rumors surrounding the franchise, including claims of drama with Kevin Costner and the possibility of Matthew McConaughey stepping in – here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Has Yellowstone been canceled?

No, Yellowstone has not been canceled.

Episode 8 of the fifth season hit our screens on New Year’s Day, marking the show’s midseason break. However, we don’t know when to expect Episode 9 and the rest of the season.

An earlier article from The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Costner has refused to commit “more than a single week” to finishing the season amid his work on his four-part Western epic Horizon.

“Yellowstone’s second half of the season is supposed to begin filming in March, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that hitting that mark is looking increasingly doubtful,” the report says.

Article continues after ad

Paramount

“The dispute raises the startling possibility that the most watched drama on TV could end prematurely. (Sources say the show would not end immediately over a Costner exit.)”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This was the first time McConaughey’s name entered the mix, floated as a possible replacement for Costner or the lead of a new show that’d take Yellowstone’s place. For example, Taylor Sheridan is developing 6666, a spinoff set on the titular Texas ranch earmarked for the Paramount Network, which seems like the perfect fit.

Soon after, Costner’s attorney Marty Singer denied the rumors. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” he told Puck News.

Article continues after ad

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

You can find out more about when to expect Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 here. You can also check out our other Yellowstone content below:

Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone 6666 | 1883 Season 2 | 1923 Season 2 | Shows to watch if you love Yellowstone