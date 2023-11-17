With Yellowstone streaming from the start over on CBS and Season 5 Part 2 to go, you might be wondering: does John Dutton’s daughter Beth die in the series? Read on to find out.

The Paramount drama has been going strong since 2018, with its viewership continuing to grow as time goes on. When Yellowstone’s Season 5 Part 1 premiere dropped last November, a whopping 12.1 million live-plus-same day viewers tuned in, marking a series best.

One of the reasons fans keep watching is due to the show’s focus on the morally complex world of land politics, family loyalties, and the often brutal realities of ranch life. Yellowstone, set against the backdrop of the vast Dutton ranch and its surrounding adversaries, revels in the grey areas of morality.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s this moral ambiguity that is present in many of the characters, including Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) – John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) only daughter and wife of Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Do her questionable actions lead to her death? Warning: Spoilers for Yellowstone ahead!

Does Beth Dutton die in Yellowstone?

No, Beth Dutton hasn’t died in Yellowstone – but she’s fiercely rooted in the fight to protect her family’s legacy, making her a target over the course of the five seasons.

Article continues after ad

Beth’s complexity as a character is rooted in her traumatic past. As a teenager, she became pregnant and her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), believing he was helping her, took her to a clinic to have an abortion.

Article continues after ad

However, without her knowledge, Jamie signed off on a hysterectomy, leaving her unable to have children and sparking a deep-seated animosity between the siblings that plays out intensely throughout the series.

Professionally, Beth is a cutthroat businesswoman and financial whiz. In Season 5, her father becomes governor of Montana, giving his daughter the position of chief-of-staff.

Article continues after ad

Her most notable enmity is with Market Equities, including its former and current CEOs, Willa Hayes and Caroline Warner, respectively.

Market Equities is intent on developing the land around Yellowstone, posing a significant threat to the Duttons. Beth’s attempts to thwart their corporate maneuvers showcase her ruthless determination to protect her family’s legacy at any cost.

Article continues after ad

In Season 3, as part of a coordinated attack against the Duttons, Beth faces a near-death experience when her office is bombed. She is inside during the explosion, leaving her fate uncertain until Season 4. While she survives, the attack leaves her with physical and emotional scars.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Prior to this, in Season 2, Beth has multiple dangerous encounters with Malcolm Beck, a local businessman and adversary of the Duttons. One particularly harrowing episode sees two men, on Beck’s orders, assault Beth at her home. She’s left severely traumatized, with Rip arriving just in time to save her.

The next morning, Beck wakes up to find the bodies of the two masked men naked and covered in blood outside of his home, with a note attached to them that says: “Return to sender.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

More recently, Beth’s clashes with her adopted brother Jamie have heated up, reaching boiling point in Season 5 Part 1. After finding out that Jamie is seeking to have John impeached, she learns about the “train station,” and suggests taking Jamie there – aka, having him killed.

At the same time, Jamie is seeking the help of an outsider to have Beth killed. But who will come out on top, if any, in Season 5 Part 2?

Paramount+

Fans have shared their theories, with some suggesting that both Beth and Jamie will survive. Taking to Reddit, u/lgrahamtx suggested that Summer (Piper Perabo) will be accidentally killed by Jamie’s hitman instead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many fellow viewers support the theory, with one writing: “Oh I could see that…” Another said: “Definitely! It’s clear that Summer and Beth don’t like each other, but I can definitely see how Beth would be pissed if Summer were killed.”

“If it is true, John will finally have a reason to stop loving him,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in: “I saw this theory floating around a couple weeks ago and I think you’re right!”

Article continues after ad

Of course, we won’t know until Season 5 Part 2 arrives – you can read more about when to expect it here.

Article continues after ad

Check out our other Yellowstone coverage below:

Shows if you love Yellowstone | Why Kevin Costner’s leaving Yellowstone | Is Yellowstone on tonight? | Yellowstone Season 5 episodes | 1883 Season 2 | 6666 Yellowstone | 1923 cast | 1923 Season 2 | Yellowstone cast | Yellowstone Season 6 | Will Kevin Costner be in S5P2? | Matthew McConaughey teases role | First look at Bass Reeves spinoff | Does Tate die in Yellowstone? | Taylor Sheridan shows & movies | Beth Dutton star teases ending | Yellowstone star expects “crazy bloodbath” | Yellowstone’s CBS premiere | Matthew McConaughey’s Yellowstone series | Yellowstone CBS changes explained | Yellowstone spinoffs timeline explained | Does Monica die in Yellowstone? | Is Lawmen: Bass Reeves a spinoff?