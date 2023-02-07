Yellowstone set to end with Matthew McConaughey replacing Kevin Costner

Yellowstone is set for a “spectacular conclusion”, with the Western series reportedly ending amid drama with Kevin Costner, and Matthew McConaughey in line to replace him.

Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s ratings-topping Paramount drama, is a television titan. It’s the most-watched scripted series across America, with millions tuning in each week and waiting with baited breath for the rest of Season 5.

The show first aired in 2018, following Costner’s John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton Clan, and the corruption, conflicts, and politics that surround (and engulf) them.

However, the flagship series in Sheridan’s empire may be ending sooner than any of us thought – and a new Dutton may be galloping over the horizon.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone to end and continue with Matthew McConaughey spinoff

As reported by Deadline, Yellowstone may be coming to an end – but the Dutton saga will live on in a new show led by Matthew McConaughey.

The True Detective star is currently in talks to star, although it’s unclear if any members of the Yellowstone cast will join the new ensemble.

According to the report, Costner has continually been taking issue with the show’s shooting schedule. Allegedly, he wanted to shoot for 50 days on Season 5, a reduction of 15 days compared to previous seasons. For the second part of the fifth season, he wanted to spend just one week on set.

Article continues after ad

This is likely a result of his epic venture: Horizon, a four-part Western directed by and starring Costner, with filming on the big-screen saga continuing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Little is known about the new show, other than it will kick off on Paramount Network before moving to Paramount+ for the rest of its run, similar to 1923.

While unconfirmed, Yellowstone may conclude at the end of Season 5, but a Paramount spokesperson said they had “no news to report.”

“Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” they said.

Article continues after ad

You can check out the rest of our Yellowstone coverage here.