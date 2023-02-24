Yellowstone 6666 spinoff: Everything we know – cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about 6666, the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, from any release date and trailer updates to cast, plot, and other details.

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is the most-watched show in the US. The hit western series, starring Kevin Costner, first hit the small screen in 2018 and is currently on its fifth season.

In February 2021, Sheridan signed a deal with Paramount to create new Yellowstone shows for the studio – this included 1883, a hit prequel series, 1923, and other spinoffs.

So, what is 6666 about, when is it coming out, and how does it relate to the world of Yellowstone? Let’s get into it.

Article continues after ad

Contents

6666 is due for release in 2023 on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

Unlike 1883 and 1923, which are exclusive to the streaming platform, 6666 is getting a cable release too.

In a statement, CEO of 101 Studios David Glasser said: “Taylor, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have been incredible partners to us at 101 over the years.

“Together, we have been able to build Yellowstone into an immersive universe for audiences globally. And that is what we intend to do with these series as well.

“We will be introducing new characters and storylines alongside world-class talent and creators. We are very much looking forward to bringing these shows to life.”

Article continues after ad

1923, a sequel to 1883, is also due to hit Paramount+ before the end of 2022 – you can find out more about that show here.

Yellowstone 6666 cast

The cast of the 6666 Yellowstone spinoff hasn’t been confirmed, but we can expect Jefferson White to star as Jimmy following the events of Yellowstone Season 4.

Paramount+

The last time we saw the character, he was sent to the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas after a rodeo injury. The 6666 ranch is known as where “cowboying was invented.”

Ryan Bingham may also appear as Walker alongside Jimmy’s girlfriend from the Four Sixes, Emily (Kathryn Kelly). Both White and Kelly have been confirmed to return to the mainline Yellowstone show as series regulars.

Article continues after ad

The big question mark hangs over Matthew McConaughey. While Kevin Costner’s lawyer recently fired back at the rumors, the flagship show’s lead star has reportedly caused issues with finishing the fifth season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Not only may the show come to an end with Season 5, but McConaughey is reportedly in talks to take over as the franchise’s new lead – given 6666 will be set in Texas, don’t be surprised if this is where he shows up.

Yellowstone 6666 plot

As per the synopsis, the series “takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666.”

Article continues after ad

“Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing,” Deadline added.

“The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.”

It’s unclear how the story will connect to the Duttons in Yellowstone.

While the 6666 ranch is steeped in history, Sheridan has a personal connection to it: earlier this year, he bought it. “Being a Texan today and what it means to live in Texas – there’s a responsibility that comes with it, in that you really do represent the entire state,” he said, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Article continues after ad

“”Everybody in Texas always represents the state. And so, there’s a sense of class and confidence that I think every Texan seems to embody. And along with that, a respect for others, regardless of whether they agree with you or not. You respect their ability to disagree or agree.”

Is there a Yellowstone 6666 trailer?

No, there isn’t a trailer for the 6666 Yellowstone spinoff – but there is a trailer for 1923, which you can check out below:

And that’s everything we know about 6666. You can find more Yellowstone coverage here, and check out our other TV hubs below:

1883 Season 2 | 1923 | Severance Season 2 | The Last of Us HBO | Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | The Witcher Season 3