Kevin Costner misses Yellowstone panel amid Season 5 drama

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan dropped out of an LA panel for the show over the weekend, as trouble mounts behind-the-scenes of the troubled series.

All is not well on Yellowstone. In February, rumors circulated that the show’s star Kevin Costner might leave the series, as he busies himself with forthcoming western show Horizon.

The first half of Yellowstone Season 5 has already aired. But there’s no word regarding when the second half will happen, with Costner’s potential absence contributing to that delay.

Over the weekend, the was a Yellowstone panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles. But presumably due to those behind-the-scenes dramas, it didn’t play out how fans were expecting.

Kevin Costner misses Yellowstone panel

The list of those expected to attend the Yellowstone panel on Saturday night included Sheridan and Costner, as well as actors Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver, and executive producer David Glasser.

According to Variety: “About 30 minutes before the red carpet was supposed to begin at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, press was let in and given a tip sheet with only four cast member names on it: Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri. Paramount Network development president Keith Cox also attended, but did not speak to press on the carpet.”

The outlet was told that the vastly reduced guest list was due to “scheduling conflicts.” Which was little consolation to audience members who has spent up to $100 to attend.

At the start of the panel, Keith Cox said he was “very confident” that Costner would return for the rest of the fifth season.

But on the red-carpet there was more confusion than confidence, with Variety reporting that “the cast in attendance confirmed that the second half of Season 5, which is supposed to air in the summer on Paramount Network, has not yet started filming and they have not been given a start date.”

