How to watch all Kevin Costner westerns — from Wyatt Earp to Yellowstone

These are the details on how to watch all of the Kevin Costner westerns out there — both the movies and TV series — and what each one is about.

Yellowstone’s leading man has already appeared in the best western to hit the small screens in the 2010s, but there are plenty of Kevin Costner films to catch up on.

Whether you’re seeking out his greatest hits or want to learn more about new movies like Horizon: An American Saga, you’ll need to know where to find them.

We’ve listed streaming services wherever available. Where unavailable, you can rent or buy them on digital marketplaces.

Contents:

Silverado (1985)

Columbia Pictures

Where to watch: Rent or buy on Prime Video

As one of Kevin Costner’s earliest roles, the cowboy movie Silverado is Costner’s first western. He plays Jake, a budding cowboy in the old Wild West who stands out among the more jaded co-stars at his side.

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan, it’s about four drifters who arrive in a small frontier town and become unlikely heroes in a battle against a powerful ranching family and a corrupt sheriff.

We’re now used to seeing Costner play more stoic and gruff roles, but in this action-western, he’s much more of a supporting player who brings energy to the film.

The Untouchables (1987)

Paramount

Where to watch: Stream on Paramount+

Another early days role, The Untouchables is a Brian De Palma crime-thriller with some major Western vibes. It might not technically be a full-on Western, but its tone makes it worthy of inclusion here.

The plot is set in the Prohibition era in the USA. Infamous criminal Al Capone continues his illicit liquor business, and a federal agent by the name of Eliot Ness is assigned to bring him to justice.

Costner got real close to big stars while making this: Sean Connery, Andy Garcia, and Robert De Niro were among his cohorts in The Untouchables cast. Safe to say, this is one of his best movies.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Orion Pictures

Where to watch: Stream on Prime Video

One of Costner’s most critically acclaimed roles, Dances with Wolves is a 1990 American epic about a lieutenant assigned to a Civil War outpost after suffering a serious injury.

The screenplay was adapted from the Michael Blake novel of the same name and sees Costner’s John Dunbar change his life when he meets the Lakota tribe of American Indians.

This was Coster’s feature directorial debut; he produced, starred in, and directed Dances with Wolves.

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Warner Bros.

Where to watch: Buy or rent on Apple TV

Probably the most typically western film on this list, Wyatt Earp is a three and half hour long epic about the legendary gun-slinger.

Costner’s biggest fans will be pleased to hear he plays Earp, alongside a stacked supporting cast with Dennis Quaid, Gene Hackman, Jim Caviezel, and Isabella Rossellini. This is also his second time working with Silverado’s director, Kasdan.

The Postman (1997)

Warner Bros.

Where to watch: Buy or rent on Apple TV

Costner went for a genre-mashing sci-fi/adventure role with The Postman, another of his directorial efforts. It has heavy western influences.

If you’ve played Death Stranding, this logline might ring a bell: A nameless drifter dons a postman’s uniform and mailbag in a dystopian 2013 as he journeys to survivors in post-apocalyptic America.

While it’s no masterpiece, the unique premise makes it worth watching, even if it is almost three hours long.

Open Range (2003)

Touchstone Pictures

Where to watch: Stream on AMC or AMC+

We’re into the 2000s now. Costner had become a household name in America by this time, thanks to The Bodyguard (which is decidedly not a western). He also got into a rhythm of directing his projects, as is the case with Open Range.

Also starring Annette Bening and Andor’s Diego Luna, the story follows three cowboys and a town governed by a kingpin rancher.

Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

The History Channel

Where to watch: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Amazon Prime

Yellowstone was not Costner’s first foray into western series. In 2012, the docudrama Hatfields & McCoys premiered.

Running for only one season, the TV show recalled the historical feud between two American families in the West Virginia–Kentucky area from 1863 to 1891. Costner appeared as ‘Devil’ Anse Hatfield.

The Highwaymen (2019)

Netflix

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix

The Highwaymen is a Netflix original film starring Costner, Woody Harrelson, and Kathy Bates — oh my.

The crime drama follows two retired Texas Rangers assigned to pursue and eliminate the notorious criminal duo, Bonnie and Clyde, based on true events. Costner played Frank Hamer and Harrelson starred as Maney Gault.

Let Him Go (2020)

Universal Pictures

Where to watch: Stream on Peacock Premium

Let Him Go pairs Costner with another legendary American actor: Diane Lane. They lead the drama directed by Thomas Bezucha, which is about a couple recovering from the loss of their son.

When their grandson and former daughter-in-law land in hot water with a dangerous off-the-grid family, the ex-sheriff and his wife must rescue them.

Yellowstone (2018-present)

Paramount

Where to watch: Stream on Paramount+

Yellowstone is how Costner cemented himself as an icon in the western genre. Though he’s leaving after Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 to make Horizon instead, he has filled John Dutton’s cowboy boots since the show’s premiere.

As the most crucial member of the Yellowstone cast, it’ll be interesting to see where new pastures take Costner after this game-changing character.

Horizon (2024)

Where to watch: In cinemas on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Horizon is Costner’s largest directorial effort to date and the first film of a planned series. It releases in Summer 2024 after premiering at Cannes.

Set during four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, the first chapter of these Kevin Costner westerns will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, through the lens of families, friends, and enemies learning “what it means to be the United States of America.”

If you want to see it early, you’ll have to book a cinema ticket as it’s not a day-and-date release.

