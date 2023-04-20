Yellowstone set to end after Season 5 amid Kevin Costner “friction”

Yellowstone is reportedly set to end after Season 5 amid “friction” with its main star, Kevin Costner.

The fifth season of Taylor Sheridan’s flagship western series has been fraught with rumors of behind-the-scenes drama, including claims that filming was delayed due to scheduling disagreements with Costner, who plays the lead role of patriarch John Dutton.

More recently, speculation turned to Matthew McConaughey taking over from the actor, although it’s since been suggested that the True Detective star will instead lead his own spin-off show.

Whatever the case, fans are concerned that Season 5 Part 2 might never see the light of day – and whether Yellowstone will continue beyond the latest chapter. And if the latest news is to be believed, it’s not looking good for the modern-day Dutton family.

Yellowstone set to end after Season 5 following Kevin Costner “friction”

Insiders of the Paramount Plus show told the New York Post that Yellowstone is set to end after Season 5 Part 2 is out, claiming that there’s been “friction” with Costner.

One “well-placed production source” said: “It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star – there’s respect, but there’s friction.”

Another claimed there is an issue of “ego” between Costner and Sheridan, and it’s not necessarily one-sided. “Taylor is the star of his show,” they explained. “He’s the most important person on all of his shows.”

Though this is all just speculation at this point, the outlet said “numerous sources” came forward to allege that Yellowstone will get the axe after the latest batch of episodes come out.

All fans can do right now is hope that the team will get it together to sort the (potentially) final episodes – and, if it is the end for Yellowstone, wrap up the story of the modern-day Dutton dynasty.

The production source went on to say: “We’re hoping it will be worked out. It’s too big a show for things not to be worked out.

“Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like Yellowstone will end after this season.”

The silver lining is the numerous spin-offs that are on the go within the Yellowstone universe, including the prequel series 1883 and 1923, as well as the upcoming 6666.

