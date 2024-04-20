Rumors of Michelle Pfeiffer joining the Yellowstone world have been circulating again, but are they true?

As the old Yellowstone begins its conclusion, behind-the-scenes forces are already moving forward to usher in a new age for the Duttons. While fans are still waiting on the end of the Western drama, one thing is certain about the new era: there are some major names attached. Michelle Pfeiffer’s name, for one.

Once Taylor Sheridan’s show ends, a whole new Yellowstone cast will be brought in to continue the story of the Dutton Ranch. Rumors suggest that Michelle Pfeiffer is the newest in line to take up the mantle, set to play a leading role in the near future.

But is this true? Here’s everything you need to know about Pfeiffer’s potential involvement in Yellowstone.

Is Michelle Pfeiffer joining Yellowstone?

It’s not been confirmed by Paramount or Taylor Sheridan whether Michelle Pfeiffer will be joining Yellowstone — this rumor comes from a report by Puck’s Matthew Belloni, who suggested this casting was in the works back in February 2024.

Pfeiffer’s involvement is connected to Matthew McConaughey‘s alleged casting. After Kevin Costner’s exit from Yellowstone, it was announced that Matthew McConaughey was in talks to replace him as the head honcho on the Dutton Ranch. With the main show having been officially cancelled, his place would be in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff, 2024.

However, there have since been reports of disputes. Apparently, McConaughey won’t sign on until there’s a script, and pay negotiations are getting in the way. As such, there’s been no official announcement regarding McConaughey’s involvement for some time. According to Puck, Michelle Pfeiffer is next in line for Yellowstone’s lead role. Back in February, they reported that negotiations were in motion and a deal would be finalized within a week or two.

However, there’s been no further news on this since, and until official sources (such as Paramount or Taylor Sheridan himself) confirm that Pfeiffer has been cast, we have to assume that this is just speculation for now. Either that, or negotiations that genuinely were in the works have now failed to manifest.

Which Yellowstone show would Michelle Pfeiffer be in?

Since Michelle Pfeiffer’s casting is just a rumor for now, there’s no word on where she would fit into the Duttonverse, but it’s very likely that she would join Matthew McConaughey in the prequel series, Yellowstone: 2024.

With only six episodes left to come in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, there would be no sense in bringing a new lead character aboard. Unless, of course, it was a brief introduction to set them up for the follow-up series, 2024.

Yellowstone: 2024 is said to be a sequel to the events of Yellowstone, so this would be the most natural place for Pfeiffer to fit in with a leading role. According to an insider source [via Life&Style]: “Michelle is primed for big, big things and the mood is the franchise will go a different route and embrace girl power and move with the times.” Again, this hasn’t been confirmed by official sources, so take this with a pinch of salt.

