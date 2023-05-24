What is Hard Feelings about? New Netflix movie explained

Hard Feelings, a new raunchy teen comedy, has just dropped on Netflix – here’s what it’s about, who’s in the cast, and if it’s worth watching.

It’s a big week for Netflix. All American Season 5 finally arrived on the streaming platform, and two must-watch documentaries dropped: Victim/Suspect, a hard-hitting film about the injustices of sexual assault reporting; and MerPeople, exploring the half-billion-dollar mermaid industry.

That’s before we get to FUBAR, the much-hyped small-screen debut of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a True Lies-esque series of action, comedy, and espionage.

On May 24, Hard Feelings also premiered on the streaming platform – so, here’s what you need to know.

What is Hard Feelings about?

Hard Feelings is a German comedy about “two best friends who try to make it through high school while dealing with embarrassing new urges — and their very inconvenient feelings for each other.”

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “Charly and Paula struggle to find their place in the high school hierarchy, but at least they’re best friends and have each other. But as his penis (“Willy”) and her vagina (“Hoo-ha”) suddenly begin to communicate their very urgent needs, the teenagers do not only have to defend their status in school, but also their year-long friendship, as their genitals have much more in mind for them.

“In the midst of hurtful school intrigues and excessive parties, Charly and Paula discover their natural desires – and begin to realize, there might be more beauty to their bodies and more steam to their relationship, than they initially thought.”

Hard Feelings is actually a “modernized spin-off to two huge blockbuster hits in Germany” from the 2000s: Ants in the Pants and More Ants in the Pants.

It’s not to be confused with No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence’s R-rated comedy due to hit cinemas this year.

Hard Feelings cast: Who’s in it?

The Hard Feelings cast includes:

Tobias Schäfer as Charly

Cosima Henman as Paula

Monika Oschek as V

Tom Beck as P

Louis Jérôme Wagenbrenner as Constantin

Axel Stein as Rudolf

Diana Amft as Paula’s mother

Vivien König as Francoise

Jasmin Shakeri as Director Voigt

Samirah Breuer as Marlene

Doris Golpashin as Sabina

Merlin Sandmeyer as Mr Pendergast

Lilly Joan Gutzeit as Leonie

Kailas Mahadevan as Kailas

Granz Henman, who wrote the first Ants in the Pants entry before helming the sequel, has returned as director, alongside Stein, who starred in both movies.

Is Hard Feelings worth watching?

Hard Feelings doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score right now, but the early reviews have been mostly positive.

Ready Steady Cut wrote: “With a runtime of 1hr 45 minutes, this film is well worth watching. It’s got an incredible pace, filled with many comedic scenarios and jokes. If you’re into your teenage rom-coms, this film is for you.”

However, Martin Cid Magazine wrote: “If you’re looking for elegance and the kind of sophistication that you can only find… well, in many places, but don’t look for it here, it’s not the place. A simple comedy of teenagers, routinary, nice and badass. There are thousands like it. One more.”

Hard Feelings is streaming on Netflix now. Check out our other upcoming TV & movie guides for the streaming platform below:

