No Hard Feelings cast: All actors & characters

No Hard Feelings is filled with comedic talent, so here’s all the characters and actors you need to know while watching.

No Hard Feelings is the newest R-rated comedy movie, with raunchy gags and two coming-of-age stories for Lawrence’s character – who has arrested development – and her co-star, who is playing an actual teenager.

While we didn’t love the film here at Dexerto – you can read our review here – the cast of the movie is certainly a draw, as a lot of big names and big comedic talent present.

But who are the characters you need to know? We’ll explain here, and tell you where you’ve previously seen the actors. Just read on…

Contents

No Hard Feelings main cast and characters

Below we have listed all the major characters and voice actors for the raunchy new comedy No Hard Feelings – and by major we mean those who appear in at least two scenes. Get ready to see a lot of comedic talent.

The official plot for the film is as thus: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son before he leaves for college.”

Maddie – Jennifer Lawrence

Sony Pictures

Maddie is a down on her-luck-woman who is struggling to keep her house. After losing her car – she’s an Uber driver – she desperately answers an ad that offers a car in exchange for dating a 19-year-old. But despite her advantage in experience, Maddie finds it very hard to seduce him.

Jennifer Lawrence is the star of the film, as well as many other films, including The Hunger Games franchise, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, and Winter’s Bone.

Percy – Andrew Barth Feldman

Sony Pictures

Percy is a shy 19-year-old headed for Princeton college. His helicopter parents figure that the only way to bring him out of his shell is to hire him a girlfriend, though turns out that Percy is more of a romantic than they or Maddie first think.

Andrew Barth Feldman is relatively new to the film industry, but he has made a name for himself playing the titular character in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen from 2019 to 2020.

Laird and Allison – Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti

Sony Pictures

Laird and Allison are Percy’s rich helicopter parents, who are at their wit’s end trying to being their son out of his shell before he goes off to college. Thus, they create the ad for a fake girlfriend that Maddie answers.

Matthew Broderick is of course well known for his iconic role as Ferris Bueller, along with his Broadway and Godzilla experience. Meanwhile, Laura Benanti can be seen on Supergirl, Life of Beth, and Here Today.

Sara and Jim – Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur

Sony Pictures

Sara and Jim are Maddie’s close friends, who are similarly struggling to afford their life in their tourist-heavy hometown, especially considering they have a baby on the way.

Natalie Morales and Scott MacArthur play the couple. Morales appears in Dead to Me and Stuber, whole MacArthur can be spotted in The Mick and Killing It.

Gary – Ebon Moss-Bacharach

Sony Pictures

Gary is an old fling of Maddie’s that she ghosted. But despite the film’s title, No Hard feelings, Gary actually has very hard feelings, and tows her car as a result.

Ebon Moss-Bacharach plays Gary, who you can also see in The Bear, The Dropout, and The Punisher.

Jody – Kyle Mooney

NBC Mooney in SNL.

Jody is Percy’s old nanny, who doubts whether Maddie has good intentions for the younger boy and promises to catch her out.

Kyle Mooney, who plays Jody, is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, but has also worked on Spree and Brigbsy Bear.

Crispin – Jordan Mendoza

Netflix

Crispin is one of Percy’s few friends, who works alongside him at the dog pound. He also lacks amazing social skills, but fares better than Percy.

Mendoza is likely best known for his role in Netflix’s recent experimental show Kalediscope, as well as his time on the talk show Ziwe.

Natalie – Amalia Yoo

Sony Pictures

Natalie is an old classmate of Percy’s, who is also set to go to Princeton. During the film she invites Percy to a big party, with disastrous results.

Amalia Yoo plays Natalie, and also appears in Grand Army and The Other Zoe.

No Hard Feelings is now in cinemas. Check out our other coverage of the film below:

