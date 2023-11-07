Netflix fans were left stunned by Jennifer Lawrence’s fight scene in No Hard Feelings – but was the sequence real? We’ve got the answer below!

No Hard Feelings is an R-rated romcom starring Jennifer Lawrence as a thirty-something woman who agrees to date a rich couple’s socially awkward 19-year-old son to solve her financial struggles.

Although it didn’t do huge numbers at the box office when it dropped earlier this year, the movie has found a new life over on Netflix, where it’s raced to the number one spot in the US film charts.

Alongside the age gap between the two characters, there’s one scene that has everyone talking, and now fans are looking to find out if it’s real or if Lawrence used a body double.

Is Jennifer Lawrence’s fight scene in No Hard Feelings real?

Yes, the fight scene in which Jennifer Lawrence’s character Maddie fights a group of teens butt naked on the beach is real. Not the fighting, of course, but the actress didn’t use a body double.

For the uninitiated, the scene in question arrives at around the 36-minute mark. After Maddie convinces Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) to go skinny dipping in the ocean, a group of teens decide to prank them by stealing their clothes.

Not about to drive home naked, Maddie gets out of the sea in nothing but her birthday suit and fights all of them, ultimately coming out victorious. The scene has garnered quite the reaction online, leaving some questioning whether Lawrence used a body double.

Not only did she not use one but she was fully committed to the scene. Speaking to Variety back in June, Lawrence said: “Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Although she did admit that it took about a day to shoot, saying there was “a lot of rehearsal.” And it’s this fact that contributes to Lawrence’s reputation as one of the most laid back stars in Hollywood.

No Hard Feelings is streaming on Netflix now

