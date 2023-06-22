How to watch No Hard Feelings – is it streaming?

When is No Hard Feelings coming to streaming? The raunchy comedy is finally here, so here’s when we expect it to be available to watch at home.

No Hard Feelings is an R-rated comedy movie, with raunchy gags and two coming-of-age stories for Lawrence’s character – who has arrested development – and her co-star, who is playing an actual teenager.

The official plot for the film is as thus: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, a desperate woman agrees to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward 19-year-old son before he leaves for college.”

While we didn’t love the film here at Dexerto – you can read our review here – you maybe interested in seeing the movie for yourself. So where can you watch it, and will it be coming to streaming?

Is No Hard Feelings on streaming?

No, No Hard Feelings is not available to stream yet. But it likely will be, perhaps sooner than you think.

It was made exclusively available in cinemas from June 21, 2023, where it still resides.

When will No Hard Feelings come to streaming?

While there’s currently no official date, No Hard Feelings could be released for streaming sometime around October, and it will most likely be released on Netflix.

Since Sony is the production company for No Hard Feelings, the film will be heading to Netflix, should it be released for streaming. As per the deal struck between Sony and Netflix from 2022 onwards, “all movies from the various film banners… will stream exclusively on Netflix after their theatrical and home entertainment releases,” as explained by Variety.

In the past, Sony films have taken anywhere from four to six months to arrive on the platform. This will depend on how successful the film is in cinemas, as if No Hard Feelings is a big box office draw, the movie could stay in cinemas for longer. However, should that happen, we will still likely see it on Netflix by the end of 2023.

“The pay 1 window [with Netflix] usually begins about nine months after a film’s theatrical release, although that timetable may have been sped up for Netflix,” Variety continued, with movies remaining on Netflix for an 18-month window before they can be dropped on other platforms such as Disney+ and Hulu, who Sony also have a streaming deal with. Since No Hard Feelings is rated R, Hulu will likely take the film over the family-friendly Disney+.

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated when new announcements roll in.

No Hard Feelings is now in cinemas. Check out our other coverage of the film below:

