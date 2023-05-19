No Hard Feelings: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Jennifer Lawrence’s new comedy movie, No Hard Feelings, is almost here, but what’s happening with it, in terms of plot, release, and more?

Jennifer Lawrence may be best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games movies, but fans know just how funny she can be in interviews. Well, now those comedic chops are being put to good use, with her new film No Hard Feelings on its way to cinemas this year.

The film is set to be the R-rated comedy of the summer, with raunchy gags and two coming-of-age stories for Lawrence’s character – who has arrested development – and her co-star, who is playing an actual teenager.

So here’s everything we know so far about No Hard Feelings, from its release date, to its cast, plot, and more.

No Hard Feelings release date: When is the movie coming out?

No Hard Feelings is set to premiere in cinemas on Friday, June 23, 2023.

However, make sure to keep an eye on the release date, as the release date was originally meant to be June 16, but this date was obviously pushed back a week.

No Hard Feelings trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a trailer, which you can watch below. Though warning: It’s the Red Band version.

The trailer was first released by Sony Pictures on March 9, 2023.

It heavily leans on Lawrence’s comedic chops, and as it’s set to Nicki Minaj’s song “Super Freaky Girl,” how could you not enjoy it?

No Hard Feelings cast: Who is working on the movie?

The main star of the movie is Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie. She is best known for her work in The Hunger Games, the X-Men prequel films, Silver Lining’s Playbook, and Winter’s Bone, the latter two gaining her Oscar nods.

Her younger co-star Andrew Barth Feldman is relatively new to the film industry, but he has made a name for himself playing the titular character in Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen from 2019 to 2020.

There’s actually quite a few Broadway stars in this movie, as the rest of the cast list includes, but is not limited to:

Matthew Broderick as Laird

Laura Benanti as Allison

Natalie Morales as Sara

Ebon Moss-Bacharach

Scott MacArthur as Jim

Kyle Mooney as Joey

Hasan Minhaj as Doug

The movie is helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who is known for his work on The Office and his directorial debut Good Boys.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence is also producing the movie, alongside Justine Polsky, Naomi Odenkirk, Phillips, Marc Provissiero, and Alex Saks.

No Hard Feelings plot: What is the movie about?

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

The film is reportedly inspired by Bad Teacher and Risky Business, which makes sense as it will involve rather sketchy professional dating practises. As can be seen by the trailer above, the film will also be incredibly funny, with jokes thrown in very often.

