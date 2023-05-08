Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s best needle drop made Florence Welch cry

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has a lot of emotional moments, but the final needle drop made us all cry, including Florence Welch, who sung the background music.

Warning: there are spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn has never shied away from using music to make fans of Guardians of the Galaxy get into their feelings. From the moment Peter Quill danced across our screens listening to Come and Get Your Love by Lolly Vegas, Marvel fans knew this franchise would be something special.

So, it came as no surprise when Gunn put his musical talent to work one last time to close the chapter of the original Guardians of the Galaxy forever. The film, which hit theaters last Friday, is filled to the brim with emotional moments, but it’s the final needle drop of this series that had everyone in tears, including the artist who sung the song.

Here’s how Florence Welch reacted to hearing her song play just before the credits rolled on our original Guardians.

Florence Welch tears up watching Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 sees the original Guardians officially disbanded. The group decides to go off on separate journeys after wrapping up their group storyline one last time.

Peter returns to Earth to reconnect with his elderly grandfather, Gamora goes back to life as a Ravager, Mantis goes off with the Abilisks on a self-discovery mission, and Drax and Nebula stay on Knowhere to raise the children the group rescued from the High Evolutionary. A new Guardians team forms from the ashes of the old one and consists of Cosmo, Kraglin, Adam Warlock, Phyla, and Groot with Rocket as their leader.

In an incredibly touching moment, Rocket goes through the Zune Peter gifted him and skips past all of the old school music to play something from the 2000s over the Knowhere sound system. As a harp is quickly strung, a familiar melodic voice rings out through the speakers as Florence and the Machine’s hit song Dog Days Are Over begins to ring through all of Knowhere. This song marks the beginning for the new team as everyone begins to dance.

Welch, the lead singer of the band, posted a short video to TikTok in which she can be seen reacting to the emotional moment. In the caption, Welch expressed her gratitude towards Gunn and the Guardians crew writing, “So I cried all the way through this movie but when the The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened.”

While this moment may mark the end of the Guardians as we know them, here’s hoping that, when the new team inevitably makes their way back onto the big screen, Gunn will be there to use his musical talent to make every Marvel fan feel like they’ve just reunited with their old friends.

