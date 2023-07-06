Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 deleted scene reveals villain’s fate

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 brought a truly despicable villain, but a new deleted scene reveals their fate.

The final chapter of James Gunn’s MCU trilogy ended on a high, and in our review, we wrote: “A triumphant, beautiful closer for a team we’re devastated to lose, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of the best Marvel movies ever made.”

The threequel follows Star-Lord and his fellow Guardians on an intergalactic journey across the universe to save Rocket’s life. This puts them on a collision course with the High Evolutionary, an evil, cruel foe from his past who’s obsessed with creating the “perfect species” for his clone of Earth.

The villain gets a pretty grisly yet merciful ending at the hands of the superheroes – but according to a newly released deleted scene, there’s some more footage of the big bad’s fate.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 deleted scene shows Rocket getting payback, and Adam getting a name

If you haven’t already seen the film, or know what happens in it – which we’ve explained here – then major spoiler warning, as the below deleted scene is seemingly from the very end of the film.

The third movie ends with the Guardians defeating the High Evolutionary on his ship, with each member getting in a punch, kick, slam, or blast, before Gamora peels his face off. Rocket decides not to kill him however, because he’s a “freakin’ Guardian of the Galaxy.”

But what does happen to the villain is revealed in this deleted scene. Our characters are back on solid ground, and Rocket locks the injured High Evolutionary in a cage, the two sharing a silent final moment. Of course, it’s rather reminiscent of how Rocket was once locked in a cage and experimented on, so after all the High Evolutionary put Rocket and his friends through, this ending feels like somewhat poetic justice.

You can even check out what the High Revolutionary’s actor, Chukwudi Iwuji, has to say about his ending here.

The scene also shows the community attempting to recover from the battle, with Kraglin Obfonteri passing out water to people, including ex-antagonist Adam Warlock. The two then proceed to have a very funny discussion about what Adam’s hero name should be, with the titular man stating, “I like Adam!”

The film has proven a triumph for the MCU, and can still be watched in many cinemas now. So if you haven’t already seen it, you’ve still got a chance to check out everything that comes before this deleted scene.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas now. You can read our review here, while for more on the movie, head to our dedicated GOTG page, or check out the below articles…

