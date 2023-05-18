Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 alternate ending revealed by High Evolutionary actor

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has an alternate ending we’ve yet to see, according to High Evolutionary actor Chukwudi Iwuji.

The final chapter of James Gunn’s MCU trilogy ended on a high. For our money, it’s the best of the three movies, and in our review, we wrote: “A triumphant, beautiful closer for a team we’re devastated to lose, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is one of the best Marvel movies ever made.”

It follows Star-Lord and his fellow Guardians on an intergalactic journey across the universe to save Rocket’s life. This puts them on a collision course with the High Evolutionary, an evil, cruel foe from his past who’s obsessed with creating the “perfect species” for his clone of Earth.

The villain gets a pretty grisly yet merciful ending at the hands of the superheroes – but, apparently, there’s more we’ve not seen.

High Evolutionary actor teases Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 alternate ending

The third movie ends with the team overpowering the High Evolutionary on his ship, with each member getting in a punch, kick, slam, or blast, before Gamora peels his face off. Rocket decides not to kill him, because he’s a “freakin’ Guardian of the Galaxy.”

That said, it’s a bit of a Batman Begins “I won’t kill you… but I don’t have to save you” situation, as he’s presumed to have perished in the huge explosion that follows. However, during an appearance on Comic Book’s Phase Zero podcast, Iwuji teased another ending for his character.

“Well, let me just put it this way. I’m hoping you’ll see an extended version or maybe an alternate ending, you know, that we certainly did film.

“I mean the whole point in Marvel is that unless you see someone die they haven’t necessarily died and even if they do die, what does that mean in the multiverse, right?

“But, the point is that Rocket doesn’t shoot me. They make a point of saying why don’t you kill him and he says no, I’m not going to kill him. And you don’t actually see me go down with the ship. So, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is in cinemas now. You can check out our other coverage below:

