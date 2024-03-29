How to get Guardians of the Galaxy skins in Fortnite

Marve’s Guardians of the Galaxy pack is now out on Fortnite and adds to the existing roster of the beloved heroes. Here’s the easiest way to obtain the guardians in the game

Epic Games has partnered with Marvel before to bring players some awesome Fortnite skins like the God of Thunder Pack which included Thor and the Marvel: Royalty and Warriors Pack which included Black Panther.

In early 2024, Epic announced its partnership with Disney and plans to collaborate with them to launch a whole in-game universe together. Due to their growing relationship with Disney, Epic Games has been able to continue to release awesome Marvel content for Fortnite players, like the Guardians of the Galaxy (GOTG) pack to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Here’s how you can get the pack and all the characters from the Marvel franchise in Fortnite.

Epic Games / Marvel Studios

How to get GOTG Fortnite skins

The new Guardians of the Galaxy Pack includes Drax, Groot, and Mantis skins and cosmetic items. However, we’ve got you covered with all you need to know about collecting all the guardians.

The new pack isn’t the first time that Epic has added GOTG skins to the game. In 2019, in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8, Star-Lord was first introduced for 1,500 V-Bucks in the Item Shop, or 2,500 V-Bucks for the full Bundle which included:

Star-Lord Outfit (+ LEGO version)

Star-Lord Pack Back Bling

Guardian Axe

The Milano Glider

Dance Off Emote

Furthermore, in Chapter 2 Season 4 Fortnite added Groot (a different version than the Young Adult Groot pack skin) as part of the 950 V-Bucks Battle Pass that season. Sadly, you cannot get your hands on that again. Groot also had the beloved Guardians character Rocket as a back bling which could be claimed through the pass as well.

Later, in Chapter 2 Season 7, Gamora was introduced for 1,500 V-Bucks in the shop, or 2,200 V-Bucks for the bundle which included:

Gamora Outfit (+ LEGO version)

Gamora’s Cloak Back Bling

The Godslayer Pickaxe

Godslayer Glideboard

In the most recent Chapter 5, Guardians of the Galaxy (GOTG) pack now adds new Marvel characters and their related cosmetics to the game, like Drax, Young Adult Groot, and Mantis, for you to add to your GOTG Fortnite collection.

You can now purchase it at all platform stores Fortnite is available for $28.99. This means you won’t be able to consume your V-Bucks to purchase since it involves real money transactions.

Epic Games

Here is what you will get if you buy the Pack:

Drax Outfit

Drax’s Blades Back Bling

Drax’s Blades Pickaxe

Young Adult Groot Outfit

Groot’s Gamepad Back Bling

Flora Colossus Fist Pickaxe

Mantis Outfit

Lil Abilisk Back Bling

Insectoid Claws Pickaxe

Zargnut Invisibility Emote

Potted Groot Dance Emote

Plus LEGO styles for all the Outfits

For those who end up obtaining the Guardians of the Galaxy pack, have fun earning Victory Royales in iconic Marvel style.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.