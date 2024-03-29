Guardians of the Galaxy Fortnite skins slammed for absurd price tag

Fortnite players have slammed the new Guardians of the Galaxy skins for its absurd price tag.

A new collaboration has arrived in Fortnite that brings three iconic characters from Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy films namely Drax, Mantis, and Young Adult Groot. It has arrived as a cosmetic bundle that is sold at platform stores rather than the Item Shop and can only be bought with real money and not V-Bucks.

However, players were taken aback after seeing the bundle boasts a price tag of $28.99, calling it “absurd” and a “cash grab” opportunity for Epic and have thus slammed Marvel and Fortnite.

“When their own game is currently cheaper than 3 skins”, said one player comparing the price tag of Square Enix’s GOTG game to the cosmetic bundle. “I was semi-interested in buying this but $30 is ridiculous. There are so many fantastic full-fledged video games that cost less than that”, said another.

A third user chimed in, “Epic linked up with Disney & the greed maxing out.” A fourth one commented, “$30 and it’s not even the whole team.” A fifth user replied, “Thought it would be $19.99 but $30? F**k outta here.”

Even though each skin in the Guardians of the Galaxy bundle also comes with its own LEGO style, players are tempted by a couple of emotes that are locked by the bundle and believed should’ve been released in the Item Shop.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Pack is now out on the storefronts of Epic Games, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and other retailers, and will leave the shop on June 3, 2024.