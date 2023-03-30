James Gunn says Rocket is the “most important” part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In a recent interview, Guardians of the Galaxy director and new DC boss James Gunn revealed that his main motivation for coming back to the MCU for one final Guardians movie was to wrap up the story of Rocket Racoon.

While the MCU may look very different now to how it did when the universe first began, one set of heroes that have stayed around are the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, their story, much like many other beloved Marvel characters, is coming to an end, with the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy film set to hit theatres this year.

Article continues after ad

In a recent interview with Total Film, Guardians director James Gunn explained his motivations for coming back to the franchise and why he wanted to tell one last story before saying farewell to the beloved group of heroes.

Rocket Racoon is the “reason” James Gunn wanted to do Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will the last solo film for the heroes

“The most important thing for me was Rocket’s story, and then, following that, everybody else. Rocket is the secret protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and has always been the centre of it for me; and this is really fulfilling that. The reason I came back, and decided to do this movie, was because I really felt like Rocket’s story needed to be told – and it was left hanging after Vol 2. So that’s the most important thing.”

Article continues after ad

James Gunn’s Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will conclude the trilogy, as we reunite with Star-Lord and his companions for one last adventure. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the next Guardians adventure, following their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder and the Holiday Special.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to Marvel’s official synopsis, James Gunn’s next adventure will entail the following: “Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

“Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Article continues after ad

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, director James Gunn spoke about the introduction of the villain of the movie, Adam Warlock. How the morality and motivations of the character aren’t as cut and dry as what fans may be expecting. “It’s kind of more complicated than that,” Gunn then confirmed that “he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.”

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.