New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer teases Drax’s death

A new, emotional trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has dropped at the Super Bowl – and it looks like we’re gonna say goodbye to Drax.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are one of the MCU’s greatest accomplishments. Once a deep-cut, Z-list group in the comics, they’ve become a household name thanks to James Gunn and his beloved cast.

According to the cast and director, Vol 3 is set to be the final movie in the trilogy and the last appearance of the Guardians as we know them.

Gunn has since shacked up at DC Studios as their new co-CEO, but he’ll end his Marvel tenure with a bang – and a few tears.

New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer drops at Super Bowl

You can watch the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 below:

The official synopsis reads: “Our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere, but it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past.

“Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life – a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Dave Bautista has already confirmed it’ll be his final appearance as Drax, and the movie looks primed to kill him off alongside Bradley Cooper’s Rocket – and maybe even Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

