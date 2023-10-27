Five Nights at Freddy’s makes $7 million in previews

Five Nights at Freddy’s goes nationwide in America today, but has already made an estimated $7 million in previews on Thursday.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was released in UK cinemas on Wednesday, and you can read our review of the video game adaptation here.

The film – which is directed by Emma Tammi, and stars Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Mary Stuart Masterson – then launched on Peacock yesterday, before receiving a proper US release today.

But also yesterday, FNaF previewed in U.S. theaters, and did strong early numbers.

Five Nights at Freddy’s box office: How much has it made?

UPDATE: According to Deadline, Five Nights at Freddy’s made $7 million via Thursday previews. Though the outlet adds that Universal couldn’t be reached for confirmation of their estimate, so take that number with a pinch of salt. While we’ll have more box office updates as-and-when they break.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is “eyeing a $50 million-plus start and possibly even more,” as per Deadline While some exhibitors believe that’s underselling the horror movie, and are predicting on opening weekend that approaches a whopping $85 million.

The report estimates pre-sales at $11 million, which is a strong start for a production that’s thought to have cost around $20 million. The number will also be boosted by a series of previews taking place across the States from 2pm on Thursday (October 26).

But these estimates should be taken with caution, as although the Blumhouse and Universal Pictures co-production is opening on somewhere between 3,500 and 3,600 screens in America, the fact that it is also going pretty much day-and-date on streaming could eat into those theatrical returns.

Either way, the FNaF total should be enough to secure a top spot at the domestic box office, by dethroning Taylor Swift and her phenomenally successful Eras Tour concert movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is in UK cinemas now, while the movie hits Peacock and US theaters this Friday, October 27, 2023. For more on the film, check out the below articles: