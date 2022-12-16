Five Nights at Freddy’s movie: Release window prediction, cast, trailer, plot, more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Here is everything that we know about the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s live-action movie.

The survival horror series Five Nights at Freddy’s is well-known for its creepy setting and constant jump scares. Trapped inside a Chuck-E-Cheese-style kid’s restaurant, with animatronic puppets that come alive at night, the series seemed ripe for a horror film franchise.

It was announced several years earlier that Blumhouse Productions, known for its horror movies from Insidious to The Purge to The Black Phone, would be producing the FNAF movie, but little information has come out about the movie since.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: When will it release?

There is not currently a release date or window for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. However, Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum tweeted on October 5, 2022, that filming of the FNAF movie would begin in February 2023.

This potentially means that we could see the movie released in late 2023 or early 2024, but most likely if there are no major delays the movie should release by the end of 2024.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Is there a trailer?

There is not currently a trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. We will keep this space updated as trailers are released.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Who is in the movie?

On December 16, 2022, Deadline reported that Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson had been cast in the movie, though their roles have not been specified.

Emma Tammi, who directed The Wind and Blood Moon, has also been confirmed to write and direct Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: What is the plot of the movie?

According to the Deadline report, the movie will follow “a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”