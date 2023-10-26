Five Nights at Freddy’s review: Frightful fun for everyone

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film hits a perfect balance that hardcore lore-lovers and video game newbies will both enjoy. Although it stumbles in places, the FNAF movie ends up being a truly spooky treat that everyone will love.

Fans of esteemed horror game franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s were ecstatic after learning the beloved series would be transformed into a film, slated for release just in time for Halloween this year.

It’s a tall order to please hardcore fans of any medium, but given FNAF’s sprawling lore across multiple games, books, and spin-offs, it felt as though Hollywood could take the movie in many different directions if they chose to do so.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, this adaptation ultimately stays fairly true to the games’ lore, despite a couple alterations here and there. In an age where many different video game series are getting the Hollywood treatment, it’s a mixed bag as to which projects will stick the landing and which will stumble; but thankfully, the FNAF movie delivers on scares, story, and yes — even social media stars.

Don’t worry — this review is spoiler-free.

Josh Hutcherson shines in Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s follows the titular game’s protagonist, Mike Schmidt (portrayed by Josh Hutcherson), as he navigates his life as a struggling security guard taking care of his little sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). Due to an incident at work, Mike is fired from his job, but gets a second chance at employment by taking another security gig at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hutcherson’s acting shines in this role, showcasing his growth as an actor from his time in The Hunger Games franchise. It’s been a while since he’s starred in a blockbuster film, and watching his character struggle with the difficulties of raising his little sister on a shoestring salary while battling the animatronics at Freddy’s is a treat for longtime fans of his work.

Universal Pictures Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt in the FNAF film adaptation.

However, the FNAF movie isn’t just about the spooky bits. The film balances Freddy’s supernatural hauntings with an engaging subplot involving Mike’s family — one that many viewers out there can probably relate to. In fact, it’s safe to say that FNAF involves quite a bit of family trauma that makes the stakes even higher when possessed animatronics are included.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

FNAF takes its time to deliver scares

That said, everyone’s really here for the scares. After all, that’s what Five Nights at Freddy’s is all about, and the film certainly delivers on that front… eventually. It admittedly takes a little while to escalate to a point that feels genuinely frightening, rather than hokey and corny. It’s not until Mike is well settled in at Fazbear’s Pizza that things really begin to kick off. What begins with stingers, gory deaths and cheap jumpscares turns into a nail-biting game of cat-and-mouse between the humans and the animatronics that will leave audiences holding their breath at the very end of the film. Emma Tammi’s skillful direction shines here, bringing together an emotional story and genuine frights that in a way that’s sure to delight all audiences.

The animatronics themselves are works of art. Although there were complaints from fans about their eyes glowing red when the flick’s first trailers went live, it certainly doesn’t detract from their intimidating effect — and in fact, only adds to it. They’re simply massive, bringing into focus just how frightening it would be to get mauled by one of these things while working late at night in an abandoned playplace.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Universal Pictures The animatronics in the FNAF film bring the game series’ big baddies to life in a satisfying way.

We’ll save you the spoilers, but the end of the film delivers a major easter egg that fans of the franchise will likely love… along with a potentially big implication for the games’ lore.

Five Nights at Freddy’s also makes sure to honor the games’ community by including a couple of major influencer cameos, on top of an easter egg featuring many more YouTubers in the background of the pizza place. The performances from these YouTubers are fun and not overdone, showcasing a different side of the content creator space that actually fits itself nicely into the film while paying homage to the community that made the games so popular in the first place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Five Nights at Freddy’s review score: 4/5

Blumhouse has had its hits and misses, but its take on the FNAF universe is a well-balanced one that blends humor and horror together in an adventure that’s bound to be a treat for anyone watching.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is in UK cinemas now, hits Peacock later today, and US theaters on Friday. For more on the film, check out the below articles: