Blumhouse producer explains why Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 hasn’t been greenlit

Blumhouse executive producer Ryan Turek broke down why a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel has yet to be given a green light despite the 2023 film making a substantial profit at the box office.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was a big film for 2023. The movie adaptation based off of the beloved video game series of the same name managed to hold its own at the box office, winning over fans of the games as well as new ones in the process.

Despite the success of the movie, a sequel is yet to be confirmed by distributor Blumhouse. This delay resulted in concern from fans who are hoping to see the film series continue to grow.

However, in a new interview with Collider, Blumhouse executive producer Ryan Turek explained why Five Nights at Freddy’s has yet to have a sequel greenlit.

Universal Pictures Five Nights at Freddy’s was one of the most popular film releases of 2023.

In the interview, Turek began by stating his praise for the 2023 film, explaining how, “That movie made so much money. It was a huge success, and we’re grateful for that. Emma [Tammi] did such a great job, but we’re still waiting for the green light on that. We’ll see.”

When later asked if he knew what Blumhouse had planned for a sequel and if one was on the cards, Turek was relatively tight-lipped. However, he did add that the lack of a greenlight for a sequel is “just part of the process, I think.” Further detailing how he’s confident “Jason’s got some tricks up his sleeve.”

Time will tell if Blumhouse does decide to give the go-ahead for more FNAF movies. After all, the first film left the door open for a sequel, meaning that the original plan was likely to keep making more films.

