Which YouTubers are appearing in the FNAF movie?

The latest trailer for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie included a handful of YouTubers in two seperate cameos. Here’s a full list of the lucky creators who got a small part in the horror flick.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series has cemented itself in video game history thanks to its unique gameplay, original storyline, and its cast of terrifying animatronic characters (who kicked off the ongoing trend of mascot horror games, for better or worse).

The franchise became so big that it even scored its very own Hollywood horror film, which is set to release in theaters on October 27 courtesy of Blumhouse Productions.

Although rumors abounded about a certain YouTuber having a potential cameo in the film thanks to a leaked trailer back in May, this cameo was confirmed just a month later — alongside a slew of other influencer appearances.

CoryxKenshin, 8-Bit Ryan, & other YouTubers appear in FNAF movie

Here’s a full list of the YouTubers who will appear in the FNAF movie, and where you can spot them in the latest trailer.

Thus far, the full list of YouTubers who’ve made an appearance in the FNAF trailer are:

Perhaps the most notable cameo out of the bunch comes from YouTube star CoryxKenshin, who plays a taxi driver that unknowingly transports Josh Hutcherson’s little sister and a busted-up Freddy animatronic in the back of his car.

This cameo was known among fans for some time after a trailer for the FNAF movie leaked back in May. However, those who didn’t get to see the advertisement at first were delighted to see the Samurai himself showing off his acting chops.

The other YouTubers listed above also make an appearance in the trailer, albeit in a comparatively smaller role. In the background of one of the trailer’s shots, fans can spot a display case showing off ‘Employees of the Month,’ where 8-Bit Ryan, Baz, Razzbowski, FusionZGamer, and Dawko all pose wearing uniforms for Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.

Instagram: dawko Dawko is one of the handful of YouTubers who scored a small cameo in the FNAF movie.

It’s an adorable nod to some of the creators who have made content for the series throughout the years… although it looks like they all, unfortunately, fell prey to the animatronics roaming the pizzeria’s halls at night.

Is Markiplier in the FNAF movie?

However, there’s one major YouTuber who’s missing: Markiplier. It would be remiss to leave him out of the runnings, considering he’s been a huge face of the franchise for years thanks to his faithful playthroughs of the FNAF games – but thus far, no confirmation has been given as to whether or not he’ll be making an appearance in the movie.

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier is a well-known YouTuber who exploded in popularity after playing the Five Nights at Freddy’s games back in the late 2010s.

He did make a comment about the situation in an interview back in March, claiming he “couldn’t say anything” about a possible cameo in the film. He did, however, allude to possible scheduling conflicts, which could have been due to him filming his own movie, Iron Lung.

