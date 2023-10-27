Five Nights at Freddy’s movie: Release date, cast, trailer, plot, runtime, & much more

Five Nights at Freddy’s is now in theaters and streaming – here’s everything we know about the horror movie.

Survival horror Five Nights at Freddy’s has now hit cinemas, as well as being available to stream digitally.

Original rumors suggested that the film was going to be 3 hours long, which sounded ridiculous. This proved to be unfounded, and thanks to a new listing on the AMC website, Five Nights at Freddy’s actually has a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

While the MPAA have also certificated the movie, awarding the film a PG-13, for “strong violent content, bloody images and language.” Here’s everything else we know about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Contents

Five Nights at Freddy’s release date

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie releases right in time for Halloween in the US, on October 27, 2023.

It will also stream exclusively on Peacock on the same date, while in the UK it’s set to hit two days earlier than that, on October 25.

FNAF ended up beginning to stream on Peacock beginning on October 26, 2023, one day before the movie’s theatrical release.

Five Nights at Freddy’s trailers

Despite snippets of the trailer leaking online before its release, the first teaser debuted on May 17, giving fans their first glimpse of the film in action.

A trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie dropped on June 27, 2023 – check it out below:

On August 30, 2023, the film received a second trailer to provide more information on the story and show off Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie, Foxy, and Chica a little more.

Another trailer was shown on October 2, giving new looks at all the creepy animatronics.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Is Markiplier in the movie?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is whether or not the self-proclaimed king of the series – Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach – will appear. According to Mark in a recent interview: “Everyone wants to know, there was a lot of confusion. Yeah, I can’t say anything particular about that. There was a lot of scheduling conflict. And I can’t say anything.”

It’s a very ambiguous answer that raises more questions than it does answer them, however, the YouTube star did not say no. So only time will tell if he will make some sort of cameo.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Cast

The following actors appear in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie:

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Matthew Lillard as William Afton

Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa

Kat Conner Sterling as Max

Kevin Foster as Freddy Fazbear

Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane

Emma Tammi, who directed The Wind and Blood Moon, was confirmed to write and direct Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: What is the plot of the movie?

The movie’s official synopsis reads “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

While you can check out some of the animatronics in the below Tweets.