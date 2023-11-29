Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 “in the works” after first movie’s success

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie was an enormous success at the global box office, with reports now suggesting that FNAF 2 is moving ahead.

After being released just before Halloween, Five Nights at Freddy’s didn’t just break the Blumhouse box office record but dominated against its movie competitors.

The movie’s official synopsis reads: “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

With the movie still basking in its success, new reports suggest that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is pretty much a sure thing. Spoilers to follow…

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 “in the works”

According to reports from The Hollywood Handle, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is officially “in the works,” with Emma Tammi set to return as the director.

The sequel is expected to start production in 2024, although other cast and crew members who might be set to return currently remain unknown.

However, both the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and the video game franchise can give viewers a good idea of where the story might go.

The movie left with a cliffhanger for the Yellow Rabbit – better known as William Afton – who was left on the kitchen floor of the restaurant to die. Despite this, his death hadn’t been confirmed by the time the film finished, meaning that he will almost certainly return in some form.

There’s also an unfinished storyline for Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail), who was left in a coma following the attack from her father William. There are also fan rumors that Vanessa will later turn into Vanny, a killer persona of a digital virus called Glitchtrap.

From the video game’s point of view, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 should follow the direct game sequel. This installment sees the introduction of Balloon Boy, alongside the original game’s animatronics. Through minigames, players learn more details about the children’s murders, leading to a mysterious figure known as ‘Purple Guy.’

The name Purple Guy doesn’t come up in the movie, and neither do the decommissioned characters that are replaced by the end of the game.

Speaking to Dexerto about a sequel, Emma Tammi said: “I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to make a sequel, and should we be able to, I think we would see our animatronics again. But I also think we would have some new friends to meet as well.”

