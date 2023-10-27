Five Nights at Freddy’s is now making waves on the big screen, but viewers are wondering if there’s any chance of a Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Directed by Emma Tammi and starring Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, and Elizabeth Lail, the film follows a troubled security guard who begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

Based on the hit video game series that first launched in 2014, the movie follows much of the video game lore, taking the bones of the story from its first game of the same name.

With reviews for the first film still pouring in, will there be a Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on the cards?

Will there be a Five Nights at Freddy’s 2?

Though nothing has been confirmed, plans for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 look more likely than not.

Speaking to Dexerto, director Emma Tammi says she is “hopeful” for a sequel to make its way to the big screen.

“I’m really hopeful that we’ll be able to make a sequel,” Tammi stated. “And should we be able to, I think we would see our animatronics again. But I also think we would have some new friends to meet as well.”

Speaking at NYCC [via Popverse], producer Jason Blum agreed that there were plenty of ideas left in the tank for future films. “If I could just get the rights holders to get along, we could do all these movies.

“We really try and do things that are new. We don’t always succeed at that but we are always trying to make things that are scary and new.”

For eagle-eyed fans, there are already “a ton” of Easter eggs to spot in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

“Oh yeah, there’s a ton in there, and I think a lot will be seen on first view, especially for the fans who are so familiar with the world. Some cameos,” Tammi explained to Dexerto.

“I think there will be some immediate recognition. However, there’s a lot buried in there too. So I think for the fans that want to watch it more than once, or eventually maybe on their TVs at home, it’ll be a fun thing to keep discovering new details.”

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest sequel information as it comes in.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is out now, while for more on the movie, check out the below articles.