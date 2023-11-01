Five Nights at Freddy’s has broken multiple records since hitting cinemas a week ago, and now the horror movie has set a new milestone on Universal’s streaming service Peacock.

It took the best part of a decade for video game Five Nights at Freddy’s to be turned into a movie, but as far as fans are concerned, it’s been worth the wait, as the film has been little short of a phenomenon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s opened to a massive $130 million worldwide haul, making it the most successful horror debut of 2023. As well as the biggest opening weekend ever for a Blumhouse movie.

That’s in spite of Five Nights at Freddy’s opening day-and-date on streamer Peacock. Where it’s also been a monumental success…

Five Nights at Freddy’s breaks streaming record on Peacock

According to a report on Deadline, Five Nights at Freddy’s became Peacock’s most-watched movie ever in its first five days on the streaming platform.

Universal hasn’t released specific numbers, so we’ll have to wait for the Nielsen ratings to see what that means exactly. But the studio has announced that it surpassed previous champion The Super Mario Bros. Movie over that same period. As well as the likes of Halloween Ends and TV series Bel-Air.

So don’t be surprised to see Universal announce a bunch more video game movies in the near future.

You can read the Dexerto review of Five Nights at Freddy’s here, where we wrote: “Blumhouse has had its hits and misses, but its take on the FNAF universe is a well-balanced one that blends humor and horror together in an adventure that’s bound to be a treat for anyone watching.”

Five Nights at Freddy's is out now