We’re edging ever closer to the release of the movie adaptation of hit video game Five Nights at Freddy’s, and to celebrate, we’ve spoken to director Emma Tammi, who tells us why fans might need to watch the movie multiple times.

Five Nights at Freddy’s releases next week in cinemas and on streaming simultaneously, with an official synopsis as follows: “The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Filmmaker Emma Tammi both writes and directs, and has already told us why she was so keen to stay faithful to the game.

We also asked about Easter eggs that connect with the source material, to which Tammi suggested fans of the game keep their eyes peeled throughout.

Why you might need to watch Five Nights at Freddy’s multiple times

Regarding details from the game making it into the film, Emma Tammi exclusively told us: “Oh yeah, there’s a ton in there, and I think a lot will be seen on first view, especially for fans who are so familiar with the world. Some cameos. I think there will be some immediate recognition.

“However, there’s a lot buried in there too. So I think for the fans that want to watch it more than once, or eventually maybe on their TVs at home, it’ll be a fun thing to keep discovering new details.”

Meaning it’s a bonus that Five Nights at Freddy’s drops on Peacock the same day it hits theaters in America.

Interview conducted by Britanni Johnson.

Five Nights at Freddy’s cast: Who’s in it?

Here’s the main cast of Five Nights at Freddy’s, including lead actors and the characters they play.

Josh Hutcherson as Mike Schmidt

Matthew Lillard as William Afton

Elizabeth Lail as Vanessa

Kat Conner Sterling as Max

Kevin Foster as Freddy Fazbear

Lucas Grant as Garrett

Mary Stuart Masterson as Aunt Jane

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be in US theaters and streaming on Peacock from October 27, 2023, while it hits UK screens two days earlier, on October 25.

