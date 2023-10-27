In the video game series, deaths seem to happen offscreen – but who dies in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

Keeping things PG has remained at the core of the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, with recent reports that the movie would also get an R-rated cut being squashed.

As per the film’s synopsis, “a troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

However, there are a few deaths that are seen – or alluded to – in full glory, so here’s a list of who dies in Five Nights at Freddy’s. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Who dies in Five Nights at Freddy’s?

Below is a list of deaths seen during Five Nights at Freddy’s. However, in line with the game’s initial style of concealing deaths, some of these names are alluded to rather than graphically shown. So, they are presumed dead… but are they really?

You can watch the film’s full trailer below:

Security guard 1

YouTube/Universal Pictures

The first poor soul to be bumped off by Freddy Fazbear and his cronies is the first security guard working at the restaurant before Mike (Josh Hutcherson) takes over.

As the movie begins, the unnamed security guard is seen frantically trying to tighten some screws in order to stop the evil animatronics from getting into the security office. As expected, this plan fails, with Carl the Cupcake coming through the vents to do some serious damage.

When the security guard wakes up, he’s strapped to a chair Saw-style, with an ominous bear mask made up of blades moving toward him. This sets a precedent for what Mike is trying to run away from, alongside providing context for the existing animatronics.

Carl

YouTube/Universal Pictures

The second character who dies in Five Nights at Freddy’s is Carl, played by Joseph Poliquin.

When Aunt Jane (Mary Stuart Masterson) propositions babysitter Max (Kat Conner Sterling) to trash the pizzeria in the hopes of ousting Mike from his job, Carl tags along for the ride.

As the gang splits up and trashes each room separately, Carl hears a funny noise coming from the kitchen. Carl the Cupcake is waiting to ambush him in the abandoned fridge, with Chica waiting behind him to finish the job.

Uncle Hank

Uncle Hank (Christian Stokes) is also a part of the gang and watches Chica killing Carl in horror. Understandably, Hank takes off running for his life but doesn’t get very far.

Cornered in one of the hallways, Hank hides in a supply closet – only for Bonnie to be waiting behind him. This is the first death where fans see their first sighting of blood, with the fallout of Hank’s untimely demise spilling onto the closet door and floor.

Jeff

Jeff is the next person who dies in Five Nights at Freddy’s, having been propositioned by Aunt Jane alongside his sister Max.

Having got as far as the security room, Jeff picks up Hank’s death on the monitors. He then watches as Bonnie and Chica regroup, looking menacingly at the camera while Chica releases Carl the Cupcake into the ventilation system.

Jeff immediately runs to the vents to try and keep Carl out – but unfortunately, it’s no use.

Max

While the others have been inside getting killed, Max has been waiting outside in the car. Wondering what is taking so long, she heads into the restaurant to see for herself.

Once in there, she’s approached by a young child, who viewers already know is the kid version of Freddy. He beckons Max to go deeper into the pizzeria until she finally arrives in the storage area. Freddy is waiting for her and asks her to come closer. Max responds, stepping onto a chair to look Freddy directly in the mouth.

As she leans forward, Freddy bites down, literally snapping Max’s body in half.

Aunt Jane

YouTube/Universal Pictures

Later on in the film, Aunt Jane is the next person who dies in Five Nights at Freddy’s.

With Mike now in agreement that she should take care of Abby, Jane waits in the lounge for Mike to return from work while Abby locks herself in her room. What Jane doesn’t know is that Freddy – or a version of ‘Golden Freddy’ – has come to collect Abby to take her back to the pizzeria.

Seeing Jane as an obstacle, she’s seen lying on the floor as Abby leaves the house, with Freddy telling her that Aunt Jane has merely “fallen asleep.”

Vanessa (maybe)

YouTube/Universal Pictures

During the final showdown between Mike, Abby, and the animatronics, Vanessa faces her fears and comes back to the pizzeria to help.

When Mike is threatened, she confronts her father William Afton – also known as the Yellow Rabbit. He’s the person responsible for the missing children alongside the kidnapping of Mike’s younger brother, Garrett. Afton tells Vanessa not to throw a tantrum and get in the way, prompting Vanessa to respond by shooting him in the shoulder.

As Vanessa gets closer, Afton pulls a knife on her, plunging into her stomach. She’s left on the floor while Afton meets his fate but is later escorted out unconscious by Mike and Abby. At the end of Five Nights at Freddy’s, viewers learn that Vanessa is in a coma, with her future uncertain.

Yellow Rabbit

The final person who dies in Five Nights at Freddy’s is the Yellow Rabbit himself.

Shedding his persona of Steve Raglan to fully embody William Afton, the Yellow Rabbit arrives at the pizzeria to encourage the animatronics to kill Mike once and for all. After Abby manages to convince Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy of what Afton has actually done through a drawing, they all turn on Afton instead.

The outdated mechanics of the animatronic suit can be seen plunging into Afton’s torso one after the other, which is something Vanessa warned Mike against earlier on. Collapsing on the floor, Afton is heard saying “I always come back.” The final shot of the movie shows the child version of Freddie watching Yellow Rabbit as he slowly stops functioning.

