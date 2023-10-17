Markiplier puts FNAF movie rumors to rest surrounding possible cameo

Markiplier has finally confirmed whether or not he will have a cameo in the Five Nights at Freddy’s feature film, putting all speculation to rest.

Less than 10 days from its theatrical release on October 27, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is getting ready to make a splash in theatres.

The beloved horror game franchise is being brought to life by Blumhouse Productions and, with so many fans of the terrifying animatronics, plenty of rumors have circulated regarding the upcoming film.

One, in particular, theorized that Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach would be making a surprise cameo. Now he is putting any and all speculation to rest, finally giving fans a concrete answer in his latest stream.

Streaming a playthrough of Fazbear Nights (of course), Markiplier said, “I did want to talk about the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie. I know I have been very ambiguous about it, I know I have been very mysterious about it.”

Featuring unique gameplay, creative lore, and a tonne of horrifying scares, it’s no surprise Markiplier has been a fan of the franchise since it (and he) first rose to fame. So, it only made sense for fans to assume he would be first in line when guest appearances for the film were considered.

However, Markiplier came with some “crushing” news; “I am not going to be in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.”

Giving his viewers time to “freak out”, Markiplier explained that scheduling issues had prevented the iconic cameo so many had hoped for. He said; “Let’s get this straight, it was supposed to happen… unfortunately, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie and my movie, Iron Lung, were being filmed at the exact same time.”

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier confirmed the sad news while continuing his gameplay of Fazbear Nights.

Despite trying his best to make things line up, in the end, Markiplier had to make the difficult call. However, for all left “disappointed”, there may still be a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Scott Cawthon, the creator behind the franchise itself, commented on Markiplier’s video; “If we’re fortunate enough to get to work on a sequel then hopefully we will have another shot at getting the King of FNAF into a FNAF movie! I can’t wait for Iron Lung in the meantime!”

With a sequel already teased before the first film’s release, it looks like fans will have plenty to look forward to. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.