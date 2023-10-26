5 film to watch if you love Five Nights at Freddy’s

With the Five Nights at Freddy’s film in theaters now, and heading to Peacock later today, these are five more movies to watch if you like what you saw.

Fans the world over are now watching the long-gestating adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s, with some getting a little more aggressive than others at screenings.

Unfortunately, the FNaF reviews have not been good, with critics lambasting the horror movie, calling it “dreary, convoluted, and superficial.”

But if you disagree with those opinions, and enjoyed the video game adaptation, the following are five films to watch if you love Five Nights at Freddy’s.

5 films to watch if you love Five Nights at Freddy’s

The official synopsis for Five Nights at Freddy’s is as follows: “The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

That night shift involves doing battle with cute, deadly animatronics, so we’ve picked films where the cute also come to life in deadly fashion. As well as movies about murderous androids, robots, and theme park attractions…

Westworld (1973)

Before Michael Crichton wrote Jurassic Park, his 1990 novel about attractions at a resort killing visitors, he made the 1973 movie Westworld, about attractions at a resort killing visitors. Where JP concerned dinosaurs, however, WW revolved around robots.

Set in the near future, the amusement park in question features three distinct zones: Roman World, Medieval World, and the titular Western World. Yul Brynner plays a gunslinging cowboy in the latter, who malfunctions and goes on a killing spree. The film spawned a 1976 sequel called Futureworld, as well as a star-studded 2016 HBO series.

Chopping Mall (1986)

Where Westworld was about malfunctioning androids at a holiday resort, Chopping Mall sees robots causing more carnage much closer to home. A trio of security machines – which look like a cross between Daleks and a Cylons – are “completely mobile, user-friendly, and absolutely failsafe.”

The latter isn’t entirely true, however, as lightning strikes cause the machines to go rogue. What follows is a tale of man v machine as horny teens do battle with these ‘Killbots.’ Which was also the film’s original title.

Child’s Play (1988)

A young boy is given a ‘Good Guy’ doll called Chucky for his birthday, little realizing it contains the consciousness of a serial killer called Charles Lee Ray.

That’s the set-up for the first Child’s Play movie, and the pay-off is seeing little Chucky kill people three times his size while swearing and laughing like a maniac. Sequels followed – most notably the superb Bride of Chucky. While a terrific TV show is now in its third season.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019)

The Banana Splits series was a Hanna-Barbera variety show – aimed squarely at kids – about a rock band made up of cute characters Fleegle, Bingo, Drooper, and Snorky. It played Saturday mornings on NBC from 1968 to 1970, then lived on in syndication.

The Banana Splits movie gives the premise a horror twist – aimed squarely at adults – wherein the characters learn that their show is being canceled during a live taping, so start killing members of the audience in an increasingly violent fashion.

Willy’s Wonderland (2021)

The four films listed above all have things in common with Five Nights at Freddy’s. But Willy’s Wonderland is closest to the game/film, thanks to this synopsis: “Stranded in a remote town with a car that won’t work and no way to pay the local repair shop, The Janitor agrees to spend the night in an abandoned theme park full of animatronic characters that were once a joy to the kids of the town, but now hold a dark secret. As night falls, these once-happy mascots come to life and they’re out for blood.”

What sets Willy’s apart from Freddy’s is the fact that said Janitor is played by Nicolas Cage, meaning you’ve got the most interesting actor of his generation fighting the homicidal animatronics – which ensures this ripoff is a blast.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is in UK cinemas now, hits Peacock later today, and US theaters on Friday. For more on the film, check out the below articles: